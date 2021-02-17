amNY Weekender: 7 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Friday, Feb. 19

Kids Week at Bryant Park: Calling all young New Yorkers: dance your pandemic blues away at the first-ever Kids Week Pajama Party! Roll out of bed and head straight to Bryant Park for a day on the rink in your “PJ’s.” The day’s list of don’t-miss activities includes free ice skating lessons, a dream catcher take-away craft and a special performance from Ice Theater of New York’s ice dancers. Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park. 9:25 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (view the day’s hourly schedule online and reserve a skate-time in advance), Free.

Carlton Fine Arts “Lost Museum” Exhibit: Be one of the first guests at Carlton Fine Arts’s new exhibition of Pop art works titled, “Lost Museum,” from upcoming, conceptual, Chinese artist, Linjie Deng, showcasing alongside icons Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Mr. Brainwash and more. The display opened to the public on Feb. 16 and will go through March 18. All of Deng’s works featured in “Lost Museum” are available for purchase. 543 Madison Ave. Feb. 16 through March 18, Mondays through Thursdays: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., Fridays: 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., Saturdays: closed, Sundays: 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. (Guests can also tour the exhibit by appointment that can be scheduled by phone, 212-593-2800, or email, info@carltonfa.com), Free.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Not Another Second Exhibition: Visit Not Another Second as it makes its exhibition debut in the art gallery of The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights. This display, the first in a national series of similar cultural campaigns, tells the stories and struggles of 12 LGBT+ seniors, acknowledges their sacrifices and celebrates their beauty and bravery. Guests will experience candid interviews with the highlighted LGBT+ seniors through state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) technology by Kaleida Studio. 21 Clark St., Brooklyn. Free, (reserve timed admission tickets online for socially distanced viewings every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday eventbrite.com/e/not-another-second).

Black Creatives & Culture Market: Celebrate Black History Month this weekend at Brooklyn’s City Point while shopping from local black artists and designers. DA SPOT NYC will be hosting and curating the weekend-long Coronavirus safe market that will feature over 20 black creatives and black-owned businesses. Guests will have the chance to shop from vendors like Aech and Babu (Vintage Upcycled), Alexis Denise Floral Design, Askan NYC (Fashion) and more while listening to live R&B, Reggae and Old School music played by DJ Ikonikone (music from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.). There will also be an interactive art walk featuring a live painting by artist, Afrocentrickky. 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn. Feb. 20 through Feb. 21, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Free.

Sunday, Feb. 21

Shape Up NYC Virtual Yoga Class: Get out your yoga mats and avoid the chilly weather, during a calming, beginner class brought to you by Yoga for All. If you can’t make this Sunday’s yoga session, check online for an array of virtual exercise classes sponsored by Shape Up NYC. Virtual, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Free (registration required).

Con Edison’s Virtual Family Science Night: Tune in with the whole family for a night of science experiments and fun learning activities. Each registrant will receive a take-home science kit with links to instructional videos provided by Staten Island’s Greenbelt Conservancy Educators. Virtual, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Free (registration required; donations accepted).

Opera Saratoga Digital Concert Series “America Sings”: Enjoy a night of amazing music from the comfort of your living room while supporting BIPOC artists and Opera Saratoga. Opera Saratoga’s “America Sings” is a new monthly concert series that will amplify BIPOC artists who have been underrepresented on the concert stage. Saturday’s event will feature baritone Luis Orozco and pianist Michael Lewis performing music by Schubert, Brahms and Piazzola. The concert will be live-streamed from Saratoga Springs’ Caffè Lena, the oldest continually running coffee house in the U.S. Virtual. 7 p.m. (visit Caffè Lena’s YouTube page to access the free live stream), Free (donations encouraged).