amNY Weekender: 7 things to do in New York City this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, June 25

Justin Randolph Thompson Presents All Stories True: Come to Socrates Sculpture Park this Friday to see the world premiere of All Stories True, an experimental program of film, spoken word, and music, and learn about the death of Louis Till, hung by the U.S. Army a decade before the lynching of his son, Emmett. The event will open with live jazz by SOUNDWORK, and close with the US premiere of Thompsons short film “Doan Yu Tell No One I Made it.” Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens. 8 p.m. Free.

Screening on “Le Cercle Rouge”: The paradigm of cool, Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Cercle Rouge will be playing at Film Forum the next two weekends. A major inspiration for Quentin Tarantino, the film, starring Alain Delon, follows a jewel heist in 1960s Paris in which, as expected, very little goes right. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Come and celebrate the return of movies with a movie that deserves it. Film Forum, 209 West Houston St. Multiple times available. $15.

Saturday, June 26

Stage Garden Rumba: After a year of hiatus, the Stage Garden Rumba returns this summer to community gardens across the South Bronx. A jubilant mixture of actors, dancers, writers and activists, and Rumba invites you to experience the cultural and natural vibrancy of the South Bronx. Hosted as part of Con Edison’s new Art El Fresco series. Willis Avenue Garden, 401 E 143 Street, The Bronx. 3 p.m. Free.

READ at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum: Come to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum every Saturday at noon to find books and a pop-up reading room! Made possible by a partnership with the Brower Park Public Library. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn. 12 p.m. Free.

Field Guide at Socrates Sculpture Park: Living in the City but want a taste of nature? Come to Socrates Sculpture Park this Saturday for one of their Field Guides, an art, ecology and mindfulness workshop which combines art-making with a love for the natural world. This week, learn about propagation, and take a little bit of the park home with you. Open for families and all ages. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens. 11 a.m. Free.

Sunday, June 27

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged): Want to familiarize yourself or your children with Shakespeare, but don’t have fifty hours or a firm grip of 15-century English? Come to Staten Islands Biddle House to see an (abridged) version of the Bard’s complete works. Faced-paced and full of comedy, this show, with only three actors, covers thirty-seven plays in ninety-seven minutes. Come by and see if you can keep up! Biddle House 70 Satterlee St, Staten Island. 1 p.m. Free, donations suggested.

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: The innovators of funk, and a mainstay of music, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are coming to New York’s Central Park this Sunday as part of the City’s Summerstage series. Combining funk with hard-driving psych-rock, Clinton’s Parliament Funkadelic was one of the most successful bands of the 1970s. Can’t afford a ticket? Spread a blanket on the grass and listen from afar. Central Park, 2:30 p.m. $75