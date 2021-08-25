amNY Weekender | Seven great things to do in New York City, Aug. 27-29

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Aug. 27

Lantern Comedy Presents: The Comedy Shop: Live comedy is back! If you’re looking for a few laughs, head over to the Comedy Shop (formerly Lantern Comedy) for a night of fun with friends. Masks must be worn to the venue. 167 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. First show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Awkward Sex and the City: This one-of-a-kind show is celebrating its 8th anniversary at Littlefield. Led by Natalie Wall, the show will feature Marie Faustin (The Unofficial Expert, Vice), Perri Gross (Reductress), Veronica Garza (Flamecon) and Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show). Must be 21+ and vaccinated to attend this show. 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Bronx Night Market: the Bronx Night Market has been proudly serving the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and Westchester County for years. Come by and check out the 20+ vendors and support local businesses in your neighborhood while enjoying a plethora of family-friendly activities. 1 Fordham Plaza. 12 to 7 p.m. Free to enter.

10th Anniversary Bushwick Collective Block Party: Bushwick Collective is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a bang. 20 live performances, including one from GHOSTFACE KILLAH, will take center stage while New Yorkers can enjoy food, art and more in person on Saturday. It’s free to join in the fun, but some VIP packages are still available for purchase! Troutman St. & Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Free.

Manhattan West Woof Fest: Pooch Pool Party: This one is for the dogs! Cool your pup down this weekend at the Pooch Pool Party. There will be puppy pools and sprinkler pads to keep your K-9 cool, as well as tasty treats and tricks to learn from on-site trainers. 395 9th Avenue, Manhattan. 3 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Screening of “Les Miserables”: Do you hear the people sing? You can this Sunday at the Skyline Drive-In. Come by and watch Jean Valjean, Javert and all your favorite “Les Mis” characters sing their hearts out on the silver screen. 1 Oak Street, Brooklyn. 8:15 p.m. $19.49 per single seat, $55 per car.

Screening of “Tenet”: Head over to the Museum of the Moving Image to catch Christopher Nolan’s latest flick “Tenet.” The espionage thriller was released during quarantine last summer and will keep you on the edge of your seat. 36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria. 4 p.m. $20.