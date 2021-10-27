amNY Weekender | Things to do in NYC this Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-31

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Oct. 29

A Night of the Drop Dead Gorgeous: Enjoy a night of glitz and glamour among the dearly departed in Hollywood. Hosted by Nearly Ninth, A Night of Drop Dead Gorgeous is a night of fun that you won’t want to miss. Come by for Casamigos Margaritas 2 for 1, food specials, jazz, impersonators and a palm reader. Arlo Midtown, 351 W 38th Street. 8 p.m.

Cathedral of St. John the Divine Halloween Extravaganza: Come by the Cathedral of St. John the Divine this weekend for their annual Halloween Extravaganza! The night feature two screenings of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” accompanied by organist Timothy Brumfield and Ralph Lee, joined by the members of the Mettawee River Theatre Company acting out the roles of ghouls and goblins. 1047 Amsterdam Avenue. 7 p.m. $40.

Saturday, Oct. 30

FLUSHING REMONSTRANCE Live Score The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari: For the silent film buff, come down to Coney Island for a screening of the classic silent horror film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” The film will be scored live by The Flushing Remonstrance, plus there will be live performances by NYC’s own Theophobia, a set by Hydra Phonix and more. Tickets are limited. Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn. 9 p.m. Free.

Halloween Get Down at The Grand Delancey: The Market Line and The Grand Delancey are teaming up to give you the ultimate Halloween party. Your ticket gets you an open bar with spooky cocktails, a pumpkin carving contest, a costume contest and more. Reservations are required and can be made through Resy. 89 Norfolk Street. 9 p.m. $75.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Halloween Block Party with Trick or Treating: Looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun? The Seaport is hosting several kinds of Halloween fun, including a block party! Come by for face painting, trick or treating and even some treats for the adults! Fulton Street. 12 p.m. Free.

Boo at the Zoo: This is your last chance to head to the Bronx Zoo for some Halloween fun! Boo at the Zoo features professional pumpkin carving demonstrations and displays; magic and mind reading shows; trick or treating on the Candy Trail; and the spooky extinct animal graveyard. Don’t forget to check out the costume parade! Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. Free with cost of zoo entry.