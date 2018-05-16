Detroit has gotten the most buzz lately, but its underrated neighbor Ann Arbor has all of the “Midwestern charm” and just enough cosmopolitan flair to satisfy New Yorkers looking for a quick weekend getaway. The Michigan town offers world-class performing arts and the great dining and museum experiences that you would expect from a top-tier college town. The semester may be over, but Ann Arbor shines in the spring as Michiganders and visitors alike explore the town’s bustling Main Street and farmers market. Here’s how to spend a long weekend there.

FRIDAY

Pop into Slurping Turtle (608 E. Liberty St., 734-887-6868, slurpingturtle.com) for a quick lunch at the Chicago import. Try the classic Tokyo shoyu ramen, slurping encouraged.

Late spring is peony season at the university’s Nichols Arboretum (1610 Washington Heights, 734-647-7600, mbgna.umich.edu), and locals and tourists alike flock to take in the seasonal blooms.

Afterward, explore the University of Michigan’s expansive collection of public art. There are more than 100 pieces to discover, with well-known installations including Maya Lin’s “Wave Field” and Tony Rosenthal’s “Endover” cube (you might recognize its “cousin” at Astor Place).

After a tapas dinner at the bustling Cuban-inspired Frita Batidos (117 W. Washington St., 734-761-2882, fritabatidos.com), head to a performance at The Ark (316 S. Main St., 734-761-1818, theark.org). The intimate 400-seat club is regarded as one of the best contemporary folk music clubs in the country.

SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Farmers Market (315 Detroit St., 734-794-6255) kicks into high gear during spring. Grab a coffee and a bagel sandwich (the #446 Paprika Sunrise — paprika fried eggs, pea shoots and cheddar cheese on a toasted sesame bagel — is a favorite) from the renowned Zingerman’s Delicatessen (422 Detroit St., 734-663-3354, zingermansdeli.com) to sustain you as you stroll. It just might keep you stuffed until dinner.

Spend the rest of the day exploring the boutiques that line Main Street and adjacent blocks, including indie bookstore Literati (124 E. Washington St., 734-585-5567, literatibookstore.com) and long-standing outdoor gear shop Bivouac (336 S. State St, 734-761-6207, bivouacannarbor.com).

Go farm-to-table at the upscale Grange Kitchen and Bar (118 W. Liberty Rd., 734-995-2107, grangekitchenandbar.com), which turns out dishes such as wild-caught Michigan lake trout with fried Brussels sprouts and pickled cauliflower. Then grab a nightcap around the corner at The Last Word (301 W. Huron St., thelastwordbar.com).

SUNDAY

Neighboring Ypsilanti is home to the Yankee Air Museum (47884 D St., 734-483-4030, yankeeairmuseum.org). Take an early-morning flight in the museum’s historic C-47 Skytrain, a World War II-era military transport aircraft ($95/person). During the seven-minute trip, you’ll get great views of the Big House, University of Michigan’s famed stadium, among the largest in the world.

For the last hurrah, have lunch at Ollie Food + Spirits (42 E. Cross St., 734-482-8050, ollieypsi.com), a new addition to the Ypsilanti food scene. The menu is filled with classics — think burgers and club sandwiches — that rely on fresh ingredients from local purveyors.