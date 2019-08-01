Brooklyn is getting another "axe-treme" sport this fall.

Bad Axe Throwing, a Canadian company and club that is rapidly expanding in the United States, is opening a new location in downtown Brooklyn.

Much like Gowanus' Kick Axe Throwing bar, Bad Axe Throwing gives groups a quick lesson on how to throw the blades at a target inside a stall and then releases them to compete against each other.

And of course, alcohol is involved with about 50 craft beers on tap.

Regular throwers at Bad Axe Throwing Brooklyn can also become part of the competitive, globally recognized World Axe Throwing League, which has its own world championship.

"[Brooklyn is] the heart of our target demographic — young professionals who want to have an unforgettable experience," said Bad Axe Throwing CEO Mario Zelaya. "There's nothing more perfect than Bad Axe."

For its opening, between Sept. 6 and 8, the new hangout is holding a free open house with 50 percent off all beer and wine. All you need to do is RSVP on Facebook and show up to 430 Albee Square West between 5 and 11 p.m. on Sept. 6, noon and 11 p.m. on Sept. 7, or 2 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 8.