Bernie Sanders coming to NYC to discuss new book at Riverside Church

Sen. Bernie Sanders is paying a visit to his hometown of New York City.

The Brooklyn-born politician who had voters “feeling the Bern” during the 2016 Democratic Party primary will be in Manhattan Monday to promote his new book.

“Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” hits the shelves on Aug. 29, but some New Yorkers will meet the Vermont senator and get a copy of the book in advance during a promotional event on Aug. 28.

The event, presented by Harper’s Magazine, will be held at Riverside Church at 490 Riverside Dr. in Manhattan from 7 to 8 p.m. Sanders will discuss his new book and attendees will go home with a copy of it as well as a one-year subscription to Harper’s Magazine.

Coming on the heels of “Our Revolution,” which detailed his experiences during the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders’ new literary endeavor targets a similar audience but in a different way. Offering readers a blueprint on how to effect change, “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” is more in the “how-to” realm with tips on understanding the workings of government, ways to change institutionalized systems and identifying causes that matter, according to Macmillan Publishers.

Although rival Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary in New York, Sanders had received a warm welcome in the city during his presidential run. His rallies in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, Prospect Park in Brooklyn and St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx drew thousands of supporters.

Tickets to the event are sold out, but you can still add your name to a waitlist.