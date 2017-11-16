amNewYork’s annual Best Of guide celebrates all that New York City has to offer, from the classics that have shaped the city’s identity, like the New York Transit Museum, to classics in the making that will help it evolve, such as the Bronx Zoo Treetop Adventure.

Here’s a look at our picks for the best in recreation, both old and new.

New York Transit Museum (classic)

Best subway experience without riding the subway: You may wonder why you should spend any more time on a subway car than you have to. The answer: Because these cars from the early 1900s are comfortable, spacious and flat-out fascinating! In addition to the vintage subway cars (which you can actually board), the museum has buses on display ranging from 40-60 years old. Other exhibits include retro transit signage, tickets, tokens, turnstiles and more. (Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Downtown Brooklyn, 718-694-1600, nytransitmuseum.org)

(Credit: New York Transit Museum.)

The Moth (classic)

Moth StorySLAM. Photo from the Moth by Denise

Best city storytime: There are few better formats in which to bask in real New York City tales. The Moth launched in New York City in 1997, and was founded by novelist George Dawes Green. Moth events simply consist of audiences being enthralled by live yarns spun by a variety of storytellers — all without notes or teleprompters — and continue to routinely sell out. Since its inception, The Moth has expanded into more than 25 cities and presented more than 18,000 stories. (Events held citywide, themoth.org)

(Credit: Denise Ofelia Mangen)

Whitestone Lanes (classic)

bowling pic for Whitestone Lanes

Best bowl: Since its first strike was rolled in 1960, Whitestone Lanes has remained a reliable host of 10-pin fun. Featuring 48 lanes, a snack stand, a bar and decked-out pro shop, Whitestone is there to help you scratch your bowling itch 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For weekend early birds, start any time between 8 a.m. and noon for the $19 all-you-can-bowl special. (30-05 Whitestone Expressway, Flushing, whitestonelanes.net)

(Credit: iStock)

Buzz-A-Rama (classic)

bowling pic for Whitestone Lanes

Best blast-from-the-past: In the 1960s, there were some 40 electric car raceways in NYC; this claims to be the only one left. The concept is simple and surprisingly addictive: Control the speed of your remote-controlled car, and beat your opponent without spinning out too many times. (69 Church Ave., Kensington, buzz-a-rama.com)

(Credit: iStock)

Quad Cinema (classic)

The Quad Cinema in the Village is opening

Best movie theater where what’s old is new again: The Quad’s magnificent restoration has transformed what was a faded relic into a centerpiece of the thriving independent film scene. The programming can’t be pinned down into any one niche — retrospectives have covered everyone from Barbra Streisand to Sam Elliott. The screens themselves are sleek, the chairs comfy and the snacks well-priced. (34 W. 13th St., quadcinema.com)

(Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Bronx Zoo Treetop Adventure (new classic)

The Bronx Zoo's Treetop Adventure Park lets attendees

Best urban zipline: You’ll hardly know you’re in the city once you scale and swing through the Bronx Zoo’s latest attraction. Complete with beginner-to-expert ropes courses and a 400-foot-long zipline that sends you soaring over the Bronx River and back, this nature-based undertaking is a great way to get your mind off the city without leaving it. (2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, bronxzootreetop.com)

(Credit: WCS/Julie Larsen Maher)

‘The Jim Henson Exhibition’ (new classic)

Kermit the Frog appears on display during the

Best place to make a ‘Rainbow Connection’: The genius creator of “The Muppets” gets a permanent home at the Museum of the Moving Image. The exhibit brings together more than 300 items, including 47 puppets, and showcases the magical imagination of Jim Henson. The exhibition is part of a standard ticket to the museum, so you can also meander your way through the rest of the displays. (36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, movingimage.us)

(Credit: Getty Images / Donna Ward)

Brooklyn Steel (new classic)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: A view

Best trendy new music venue: Even if you’re a moderate fan of live music, chances are you’ve already been to Brooklyn Steel. In case you haven’t, put this venue on your radar. A more intimate design leaves almost no bad views in the house. Coming up, catch Spoon Nov. 28-29, and possibly snag some tickets for LCD Soundsystem’s sold-out Dec. 11-23 run on a resale website. (319 Frost St., East Williamsburg, bowerypresents.com)

(Credit: Getty Images for Pandora/Dave Kotinsky)

Circa Brewing Co. (new classic)

Circa is a new brewery and restaurant opening

Best group hang: Shareable is the name of the game at this giant brewpub, from the wood-fired pizza to the flights of beer, helmed by a Sixpoint Brewery alum. When not kicking back a nitro pale ale or digging into the earnest Hawaiian pizza, you can try your hand at shuffleboard. Located in Downtown Brooklyn, it’s a central meeting point for your Brooklyn friends, too. (141 Lawrence St., Downtown Brooklyn, circabrewing.co)

(Credit: Corey Sipkin)

Gutter LIC (new classic)

Gutter LIC. Photo pulled with permission from Gutter

Best mix-it-up drink spot: If you’re tired of stomping the same old grounds, get together with your friends next time at Gutter in Long Island City — an expansion of the popular, low-key Williamsburg bowling alley. It ain’t nothin’ fancy — just eight hardwood bowling lanes imported from Rochester, old-school bowling tech, pitchers of beer, cheap snacks and all the fun you can stand to have. (10-22 46th Ave., Long Island City, thegutterbrooklyn.com/lic)

(Credit: Facebook / Gutter Bar LIC)