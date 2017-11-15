amNewYork’s annual Best Of guide celebrates the best of New York City, both old and new — from the classics that have shaped the Big Apple’s identity to the classics in the making that will help it evolve.
Here’s a look at our picks for the best classics – and new classics – in retail.
City Opera Thrift Shop (classic)
Moscot (classic)
Fishs Eddy (classic)
ADVERTISEMENT
Books of Wonder (classic)
Patel Brothers (classic)
Books Are Magic (new classic)
Beer Fridge (new classic)
Canal Street Market (new classic)
ADVERTISEMENT