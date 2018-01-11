Superhero fans of all ages will get the chance to meet some of the top Black comic book talent, as well as peruse their latest work at the annual Black Comic Book Festival this weekend in Harlem.

The two-day event kicks off on Friday at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture with big name guests and presentations.

Marvel’s latest and highly-anticipated film “Black Panther” will hit theaters next month, and will occupy a prominent place among Friday’s festivities.

Fans will be treated to a clip from the movie, in addition to opportunities to meet actress Florence Kasumba — a.k.a. Ayo — and interact with a panel of other super actors, historians and comic professionals.

Saturday’s event will feature a cosplay showcase, where fans will display their best homemade costumes alongside a screening of the documentary “White Scripts and Black Supermen: Black Masculinities in Comic Books.”

Last year more than 12,000 people attended the con, and even larger turnout is expected at Schomburg this year, according to organizers.

Although the con is free, fans must RSVP on Eventbrite to get their tickets.