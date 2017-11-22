Some of Midtown’s iconic skyscrapers are being duplicated in the Bronx, as the grand finale vignette in the 2017 New York Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show.

Now in its 26th year, the event features newly-made replicas of the district’s Empire State, Chrysler and General Electric Buildings and St. Bartholomew’s Church, along with over 150 New York past and present landmarks and locations constructed from plant-based materials.

Each yearly show has a different focus, with last year’s theme being Coney Island and this year’s centering on Midtown. It’s presented inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

As for the event’s train aspect, nearly half a mile of track will have G-scale model trains chugging past these architectural models and along recreations like the Brooklyn Bridge.

With New York City and State landmarks central to the show since the beginning, these mini modern-marvels inspire visitors to reminisce about their city memories. Fan favorites include the original Yankee Stadium and Statue of Liberty.

“I think that people come and want to see things that remind them of their sort of New York moment,” said Karen Daubmann, NYBG associate vice president for exhibitions and public engagement.

The show also reflects upon the city’s legacy. Along with current museums and institutions, there are once-standing buildings such as a replica of the original Pennsylvania Station whose demolishment in the sixties is credited with sparking the nation’s architectural preservation movement.

Built by Applied Imagination, a Kentucky-based company that creates garden railway installations for botanical gardens across the United States, each piece could be comprised of anything from bark, twigs and stems, to fruit, seeds, and pine cones. For example, the dome atop the replica of St. Bartholomew’s Church consists of a single gourd.

Applied Imagination has been planted with the holiday show since its inception. The collaboration sprouted from a relative of an NYBG administrator seeing a magazine article about the company.

Pre- and post-event, their creations are stored in a NYBG warehouse, where each year they are taken out and inspected for any needed fixings before being laid out in a configuration.

It’s also quite picturesque. “There is something fascinating about New York City for the holidays,” said Daubmann, “and to see it in miniature inside Enid A. Haupt Conservatory; it feels like a snow globe moment.”