Brain Awareness Week events in NYC: Presentations, hands-on activities, more

It’s time to be brainy.

Brain Awareness Week takes place this month, officially from March 13-19, with activities planned in the city that aim to foster interest in brain science.

Here’s a look at just some of the events timed to the annual celebration. For more information, visit the Greater New York City Chapter of the Society for Neuroscience’s website at comebebrainy.com.

March 10

Nerd Nite

The watch that made lunar history, the inner lives of philosophers and the brain of a fly are the scheduled presentations at this lecture series, followed by trivia. 8:30-11 p.m., $10/advance, $14/at the door; Littlefield, 622 DeGraw St., Gowanus, nyc.nerdnite.com

March 11

BioBus

Get up close to actual brains — from human to rodent — at this mobile display, which drew hundreds of visitors at last year’s Brain Awareness Week event. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., FREE; 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, register at brainy-biobus-2017.eventbrite.com

March 12 and 19

NeuroYoga

Come for the yoga class, which will include poses, breathing exercises and meditation, then stay for a lecture on how yoga affects the nervous system. 1:30-3 p.m., $9; Dharma Yoga Center, 61 W. 23rd St., 6th Fl., tickets at eventbrite.com

March 13

BioBase at Columbia Ed. Lab

Join scientists in hands-on demonstrations that explore the brain. 3-5:30 p.m., FREE; Jerome L. Greene Science Center, 3229 Broadway, register at eventbrite.com

March 14

Mount Sinai Brain Fair

Meet scientists and doctors who study and treat the brain, learn about topics like memory and perception and investigate a giant inflatable brain at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. 3-5 p.m., FREE; Guggenheim Pavilion, 1468 Madison Ave., register at eventbrite.com

NYU Community Brain Fair

Learn about healthy aging and cutting-edge treatments at this all-ages event at NYU Langone Medical Center. 2-5 p.m., FREE; Farkas Auditorium, 550 First Ave., register at nyubrainfair2017.eventbrite.com

American Museum of Natural History family game night

Challenge your brain with interactive digital and physical games, listen to science talks and more at this after-hours event, recommended for families with children 7 and older. 6-8 p.m., $20/person; Central Park West at 79th Street, tickets at amnh.org/calendar/family-game-night