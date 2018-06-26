Balloon-like prehistoric creatures are on their way to New York City to take up residence inside FiDi’s Brookfield Place, as part of a new “Animal Soul” installation.

The vinyl fabric forms, which resemble primordial four-legged animals, have names taken from mythology — “Helio” (personification of the sun), “Nagi” (the Sanskrit word for “serpent”) and “Cronus” (the youngest leader of the Titans). The creatures will be placed around the space so that visitors can touch and walk around and underneath them, according to a news release.

A “pack” of newer Latex balloon sculptures will also be worn by performers, who will interact with visitors to Brookfield Place throughout the week, including at a quiet clubbing dance party (schedule below).

If it sounds fanciful, you’d be correct. The artist, Jason Hackenwerth, draws from science, mythology and the idea of the ephemeral to come up with this balloon beasts.

His technique involves connecting thousands of balloons to form a sculpture, and when they are suspended in the air, they appear to defy gravity and illuminate.

Hackenwerth crafted the three bigger pieces specifically for Arts Brookfield but the “wearables” the performers put on are new sculptures from his “Megamites” series, which began back in 2005 at the 51st Venice Biannale.

So if you happen to be inside Brookfield Place, don’t be alarmed. They’re just balloon animals.

The performance schedule:

July 11: noon to 2 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m.

July 12: noon to 2 p.m. & 6 to 9 p.m. (Quiet Clubbing Dance Party)

July 13: noon to 2 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m.

July 14-15: noon to 3 p.m.