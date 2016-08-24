Brooklyn Book Festival 2016: Notable readings, discussions

The Brooklyn Book Festival is back, fulfilling every bookworm’s dreams. The annual fest announced its main lineup for Sept. 18, with a roster of free discussions and readings featuring over 200 authors from 20-plus countries.

Though the festival’s official day is Sept. 18, various events will be held Sept. 12-18, with yet-to-be-announced “Bookend” programs taking place around New York. There will also be a “Children’s Day” Sept. 17, featuring hands-on activities with illustrators and discussions targeted for a younger audience.

Here are seven Brooklyn Book Festival events taking place Sept. 18 to consider attending. For the complete schedule, check out brooklynbookfestival.org.

“Body Language: Heart, Eyes, Blood”

For readers looking for an emotional discussion, this event features authors Maylis de Kerangal, Lina Meruane and Masoned Ntshanga, who have written on traumas and illness, from a heart transplant to HIV. 10 a.m. Borough Hall Media Room, 209 Joralemon St.

“Bowie and Prince: The Pop Star as Artist”

Following the recent deaths of David Bowie and Prince, the festival is dedicating a discussion to their cultural influences. Rob Sheffield and Greg Tate are among the panelists. 10 a.m., St. Francis College Auditorium, 180 Remsen St.

“New Works: A Poetry Reading”

Many genres of literature will be represented at the festival, with this event focusing on new volumes of poetry published by poets Camille Rankine, Ocean Vuong, Monica Youn and Rickey Laurentiis. Each will read selections from their works. 10 a.m., 92nd Street Y Unterberg Poetry Center.

“Best of Brooklyn: Jacqueline Woodson”

Learn about writer Jacqueline Woodson’s borough-based influences as she sits down with New York Times film critic A.O. Scott to discuss her writing’s impact on Brooklyn. 11 a.m., Main Stage, Columbus Park.

“Culinary Comfort”

This event is perfect for any foodie. Sit down for a discussion with authors Julia Turshen, Pierre Thiam and Andie Mitchell as they talk about what influences a great recipe, from culture to the cook’s personality. 11 a.m., North Stage, Cadman Plaza East

“Terrrorism, Threats and Fear: Impacting the American Way of Life”

Authors Masha Gessen, Mustafa Bayoumi and Amitava Kumar will discuss the many facets of terrorism, from domestic surveillance to Islamophobia. 1 p.m., Brooklyn Law School Moot Courtroom, 250 Joralemon St.

“Politically Correct?”

Join Ralph Nader, Thomas Frank and Gloria J. Browne-Marshall for what should be a lively discussion on U.S. elections and voter empowerment. 2 p.m., Brooklyn Law School Moot Courtroom, 250 Joralemon St.