Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair at Brooklyn Museum to feature over 50 local authors

The Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair is Nov. 12 from noon-4 p.m. at the Brooklyn Museum | 200 Eastern Pwky., Prospect Heights, 718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org | FREE

Brooklyn is a hotbed for literature — especially for children.

The Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair at the Brooklyn Museum has been going 10 years strong. When it returns Nov. 12, more than 50 local authors are slated to be in attendance.

“I saw that there was an emerging group of artists and writers here in the neighborhood, and I was just trying to build awareness of these artists,” said Sallie Stutz, vice director of merchandising for the museum, on the fair’s founding. “There’s so much talent out here in Brooklyn.”

This year’s fair will feature readings, illustration demonstrations, coloring activities and the opportunity to meet the writers and illustrators of storybooks, picture books and graphic novels geared for newborns to young adults.

Returning authors include Peter Brown, Sean Qualls, Laura Ljungkvist, Tad Hills and Nancy Krulik, though the fair will also feature the debut of several Brooklyn authors, such as Ida Pearle and Brendan Wenzel.

New York City is featured in several books, including fair favorite “B Is for Brooklyn” by Selina Alko, “The Secret Subway” by Shana Corey and “Wildlife of New York” from illustrator Giada Crispiels.

Offerings range from coloring books to Spanish-language text to cookbooks.

“There’s something for everybody,” Stutz said.

READING LIST

Sallie Stutz, vice director of merchandising for the Brooklyn Museum, walks us through some of the new releases that will be featured at this year’s Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair:

“Jon Burgerman’s Burgerworld: A Coloring Book”

By Jon Burgerman

“He does really fun pop-culture doodles. He’s also got an appeal to kids who are into comics.”

“Wildlife of New York: A Five-Borough Coloring Book”

By Giada Crispiels (illustrator)

“This is a coloring book on the wildlife of New York, which is really beautiful.”

“Marta! Big & Small”

By Angela Dominguez

(illustrator)

“It’s a very young readers’ book in both English and Spanish. We’re offering books that appeal to children who are speaking Spanish as a primary language.”

“Master-Pieces: Flip and Flop 10 Great Works of Art”

By Will Lach

“This is a great book on masterpieces of art. It’s a flip book, you create your own image.”

“The Mixed-Up Truck”

By Stephen Savage

“His are fabulous books on how all the construction vehicles work. He puts a story behind it that is so charming.”

“Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat”

By Javaka Steptoe

“It’s a Basquiat biography, which I think will appeal to our neighborhood.”

“Funny Food Made Easy”

By Bill Wurtzel and Claire Wurtzel

“It kind of teases your kids into exploring all kinds of new foods.”