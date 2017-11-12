If your errands or commute to work wouldn’t feel the same without a podcast in your earbuds, Kings County has the event for you.

During the Brooklyn Podcast Festival, nearly 20 shows representing a swath of genres will be at the Bell House, Union Hall and BRIC for live recordings.

Many of the podcasts are New York-based or plan to include local celebrities, comedians and experts. You might already be familiar with some shows, while others are new and just might be your new favorite — whether you prefer programs that teach you something, keep you up-to-date on current news and culture, or just make you laugh, there’s a live recording for you. Here’s six you won’t want to miss:

For foodies:

“The Sporkful Presents: Ask Mimi”

Dan Pashman’s James Beard Award-nominated food podcast brings Mimi Sheraton, a 91-year-old legendary food critic and Brooklyn native, to the festival for a lively discussion about her career and New York’s food scene, while answering listener’s questions. Union Hall, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; $15.

For sketch show fanatics:

“Kevin McDonald’s Kevin McDonald Show”

Former “Kids in the Hall” star Kevin McDonald brings his wacky sense of humor to this variety show, which includes sketches, original songs and an interview with another comedian. The Bell House, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m.; $20.

For wallet-conscious news consumers:

“Slate Money Live”

Each week, Slate Money invites three economics experts — Felix Salmon, Anna Szymanski and Jordan Weissmann — to discuss the most important developments in business and finance. For this live recording they’re taking on trends and innovations in the food industry. The Bell House, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; $25.

For feminism with a satirical twist:

“Reductress Presents: Mouth Time Live!”

Reductress’ hilarious and subversive feminist satire site is distilled into podcast form with ridiculous and absurd segments on style, beauty, pop culture, hot guys, dogs (and dog fashion), and “bold life advice.” Union Hall, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.; $15

For sassy pop culture fanatics:

“Las Culturistas Live: I Don’t Think So, Honey!’

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang have taken the year by storm with their riotous take-downs of pop culture and entertainment. For a special edition of their signature “I don’t think so, honey” segment, they’re joined by some of their favorite local comedy friends. The Bell House, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.; $20