Brooklyn’s Parklife hosts free series of socially distanced outdoor movies all summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn eatery is opening its outdoor space for New Yorkers to come and play trivia and watch movies for free this summer.

Parklife is reopening its 4,000-square foot outdoor space for a series of outdoor film screenings every Wednesday through Sept. 30. Social distancing guidelines will be in place for those attending.

Each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Parklife will host John Trivialta: Movie Trivia, sponsored by the skint & The Briefly. The hour of trivia will feature questions loosely based on that evening’s outdoor film. That night’s film will begin at 8:30 p.m.

John Trivialta: Movie Trivia & Outdoor Cinema are free to attend and are weather permitting. In the event of rain, a new date will be announced on social media.

Here’s a rundown of movies that will be shown in the outdoor films that will be played at Parklife:

July 27 – My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Aug. 5 – High Fidelity

Aug. 12 – Bring It On

Aug. 19 – Singles

Aug. 26 – Do The Right Thing

Sept. 2 – Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Sept. 9 – Beverly Hills Cop

Sept. 16 – When Harry Met Sally

Sept. 23 – Mad Max: Fury Road

Sept. 30 – Viewer’s Choice *choices to be announced at the beginning of September

For more information and to see Parklife’s full safety guidelines, visit www.ParklifeBK.com. Limited reservations are accepted at hey@parklifebk.com or at www.ParklifeBK.com/info.