Bryant Park to host pop-up orchestra shows throughout September

Bryant Park will begin to host special outdoor performances for the public to enjoy this month.

Starting Sept. 14, Bryant Park will feature musicians from the American Symphony Orchestra (ASO) for a series of pop-up concerts throughout the month. The other shows will take place on Sept. 16, 21 and 23.

Each show will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. those days on the Upper Terrace. The shows are free to the public, but are operated on a first-come, first-serve basis as audiences will be capped at 50 people. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The shows on Sept. 14 and 21 will be livestreamed on Bryant Park’s Facebook and Instagram pages for those who wish to watch the show from home.

For more information, visit bryantpark.org.