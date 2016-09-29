Bryant Park Winter Village announces new Public Fare eatery

The shopping experience isn’t just about the handmade jewelry and crafted home décor.

You better start making those holiday shopping lists and checking them twice.

The Bryant Park Winter Village is opening on Oct. 29, helping to catapult you into the holiday spirit whether you’re ready for it or not.

The outdoor shopping experience isn’t just about the handmade jewelry, knitted scarves and crafted home décor, though. This year’s focus will also be on the food.

A new eatery, Public Fare, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, serving sandwiches, coffee and pastries, according to the village’s website. It will transform into a wine and cocktail bar later in the day.

The space, to be designed by Crate and Barrel, will be set up at the northeast corner of the ice rink and remain open through March 5. It’ll be run by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, the food lovers behind the Union Square Café and Gramercy Tavern, among other NYC restaurants.

Urbanspace, the folks who bring you the Union Square and Columbus Circle holiday markets, have also teamed up with the Winter Village this year to bring more than 125 boutiques to the park.

The full vendor lineup has not yet been announced.