The average Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings is about 3,000 calories. Let that sink in. That’s roughly two days of meals in just one dinner.

And while many people choose to burn off their turkey and stuffing in an all-day shopping marathon come Black Friday, it isn’t enough to keep the bulge at bay.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a few fun (and more intense) ways you can fight the fat this weekend -- aside from doing a turkey trot.

Gym turkey burns

Row House: This 60-minute rowing class in Chelsea is extra intense. Thursday’s focuses on the full body while Friday’s goal is sculpting. (269 W. 23rd St.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m., rowhousenyc.com)

SoulCycle: Don’t expect a leisurely bike ride. This 90-minute class is meant to challenge endurance and will. (Locations in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, various times, soul-cycle.com)

RYDE @ Revolve: This high-energy cycling class in Greenwich Village lasts 90 minutes and claims you'll burn at least 600 to 1,000 calories. (52 E. 13th St., Friday at 10:30 a.m., revolvefitness.com)

Black Friday hikes

Join the Urban Park Rangers on one of five free Black Friday hikes, offered in each borough.

Manhattan: Central Park South to North hike, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Doris Freedman Plaza, Central Park, 60th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Brooklyn: The Midwood Trail, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Audubon Center at the Boathouse, Prospect Park, near the Lincoln Road / East Drive entrance.

Queens: Nature Exploration, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Winchester Boulevard under Grand Central Parkway, Alley Pond Park.

Staten Island: North Shore Greenbelt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Franklin Avenue at Arnold Street, Jones Woods Park.

Bronx: Hunter Island Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Orchard Beach Nature Center, Pelham Bay Park.

"Game of Thrones" Scavenger Hunt

Choose your leader and follow a series of “Game of Thrones” clues around the city to find the Iron Throne. The winning team will receive a “GoT” gift bag. Come prepared to solve puzzles and make your way through physical challenges. (Slattery’s Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., feverup.com)

Treetop Adventure Climb

Traverse seven rope courses and two zip lines at night, including one line that runs more than 400 feet across the Bronx River and back, 50 feet above the water. Lights have been added to each course to allow visitors to enjoy the park in the dark. (The Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, bronxzoo.com/treetop)