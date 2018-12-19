Holiday donations needed for homeless dogs at Canine Retreat by AKC 

AKC is asking for food, bedding and other doggy necessities.

Humans aren’t the only ones in need this holiday season — New York City’s homeless dogs need food, shelter and comfort, too.

That’s why The American Kennel Club, the same organization behind the AKC National Championship, is accepting donations of canned and dry food, treats, collars, leashes, toys, coats and pet beds at all six of its Canine Retreat by AKC locations.

The donations will be used to help dogs currently being taken care of by a number of rescue groups, including Best Friends and Social Tees Animal Rescue.

Donations are accepted during regular business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, unless otherwise noted, at the following locations:

1105 First Ave. on the Upper East Side 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends

105 W. 72nd St. on the Upper West Side

145 W. 20th St. in Chelsea

21 Murray St. in TriBeCa

610-620 W. 42nd St.

645 W. 57th St. in Hell’s Kitchen 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends



Donations will be collected through Dec. 23.

James Tysseling, chief operating officer at Canine Retreat by AKC, said the items go directly to the dogs in need.

"With donation bins available at all of our numerous locations throughout Manhattan and extended daily hours, we wanted to help make it a little easier for our neighbors to give back this season," he said.