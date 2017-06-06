Celebrate Global Running Day on June 7 with these runs

Global Running Day needs little explanation.The annual campaign, celebrated June 7, simply aims to get as many people as possible …

The annual campaign, celebrated June 7, simply aims to get as many people as possible on their feet. That includes kids — one goal is to get 1 million children involved this year. Last year, 700,000 kids around the world pledged to run.

“We want people to celebrate the joy of running,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, which is hosting events throughout New York City for Global Running Day. “It’s an opportunity to get healthy and fit through running, and make people aware of how important movement is during their day.”

The easiest way to participate is by simply getting out and running on your own. But if you’re looking for some company, here’s a look at events happening as part of Global Running Day. For more info, visit globalrunningday.org.

NYRR open runs

NYRR is holding free 5K runs/walks in each borough, all starting at 7 p.m.:

Bronx: St. Mary’s Park (meet at Eagle Avenue and 149th Street)

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Bridge Park (meet on the south side of Fornino on Pier 6)

Manhattan: Inwood Hill Park (meet at park entrance at Isham Street and Seaman Avenue)

Queens: Astoria Park (meet near the track, next to the bathrooms)

Staten Island: Silver Lake Park (meet at the lake bridge, down the hill from Victory Boulevard and Eddy Street)

Fun runs

NYRR is hosting free, 2-3 mile, coach-led fun runs along the lower loop in Central Park throughout the day, all starting and ending at the NYRR RUNCENTER (320 W. 57th St.), at 9 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 6 p.m. (for NYRR members)

Hydration stations

Here’s where you can get some water, as well as chat with NYRR staff and other runners, from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.:

Bronx: Van Cortlandt Park (next to the Tortoise and the Hare statue)

Brooklyn: Prospect Park (Grand Army Plaza and East Drive)

Manhattan: Central Park (Engineers’ Gate, East Drive and 90th Street)

Queens: Flushing Meadows-Corona Park (next to the Unisphere)

Staten Island: Clove Lakes Park (in front of the NYC Parks building)

Mile High Run Club race

The running studio is celebrating with a race during its 7:15 p.m. class at its NoHo studio (28 E. Fourth St.), with prizes for the male and female winners. Surprises are also planned throughout the day.