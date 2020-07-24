Check out these family-friendly zip-lining spots near New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY MARTA RYBCZYNSKI

Zip lines are the perfect outdoor summer activity! The height of zip-lining makes for a sort of natural social distancing. We’ve put together a list of seven amazing places to zip line, and each location is no more than two hours outside of New York City! We’ve included some of the COVID-19 safety guidelines that each establishment upholds to keep guests safe. Whether you want beautiful views of the beach or breathtaking scenery of the mountainside, we’ve got some great options here.

Family-Friendly Zip Line Spots Near NYC

The park offers nine ropes courses, categorized into four experience levels, ranging from “beginner” to “expert.” The beginner and intermediate courses have zip lines available! This makes for the perfect family adventure. In order to work within the guidelines of Coronavirus prevention, Boundless is only allowing its park to reach 30% guest capacity. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Participants will be asked a few pre-screening medical questions before entering the park and will be asked to wear a mask when unable to socially distance.

Where: 735 Anderson Hill Road

Purchase, New York 10577

Hours: Weekdays 10 am – 8 pm, Weekends 9 am – 8 pm

Cost: Kids (7 – 11) $44 per person, Youth/Adults (12+) $48 per person

Zipline Canopy Tours is offering their Mid Mountain Adventure this summer! This tour has six zip lines in total. Health and safety is a top priority at this park, as they’re enforcing social distancing between all participating parties, and requiring masks on the premises. Sanitation is working round the clock to keep all facilities clean and safe for guests.

Where: 7740 Main Street

Hunter, NY 12442

Hours: Zip lines available Fri. – Sun. 8 am – 4 pm

Cost: Youth/Adults (10+) $89 per person

This park is a great option for folks of all ages, offering options for ages 3 and up (not for zip-lining, but for the playgrounds on-site). Adventure Park Long Island has a total of 140 platforms installed in the trees that connect various parts of ropes courses. There are over 10 zip lines at this park! The park recommends that you book your spot ahead of time on their website, as they’re operating the park at a limited capacity. Their website says that there will be enhanced cleaning measures of surfaces and equipment at the park. The staff will be wearing personal protective equipment, and they ask that all payment transactions be contactless.

Where: 75 Colonial Springs Rd, Gate 3

Wheatley Heights, New York 11798

Hours: Mon. – Thu. 10 am – 8 pm, Fri. 10 am – 10 pm

Sat. 9 am – 10 pm, Sun. 9 am – 8 pm

Cost: Ages 3 – 6 $15 per person, Ages 7 – 13 $49 per person , Ages 14+ $59 per person

Hurry up and reserve your spot at one of the incredible zip lines that Camelback has to offer! They have both a 1,000′ zip line and a 4,000′ zip line (the longest zip line in Pennsylvania). Glide through the Poconos next to a friend or family member on the park’s double barrel 1,000′ zip line, or the twin flyer 4,000′ zip line. The park will post signage throughout, reminding guests of maximum occupancy and distancing guidelines. All high-frequency touch points in the park will be frequently sanitized.

Where: 243 Resort Drive

Tannersville, PA 18372



Hours: Mon. – Fri. 10 am – 4 pm, Sat. & Sun. 10 am – 6 pm

Cost: $20 – $42 per person (depends on the zip line)

Turtle Back Zoo offers both junior and adult ropes courses, and a zip line for all. The zip line requires no reservations. It stands over 40′ tall and is as long as a football field! Masks are required at the zoo and temperatures will be checked for every individual at the entrance.

Where: 560 Northfield Ave.

West Orange, NJ 07052

Hours: 10 am – 5 pm daily

Cost: $15 per person

There are 16 different zip lines at this location! The zip lines are part of a 3,000′ obstacle course. Reservations are required at this course. The park says that only folks ages 10 and up can participate, and they must be able to reach at least 5’11 for safety reasons. All employees will be wearing masks, and guests are required to wear masks as well. Masks are not provided, so make sure to bring your own! Plexiglass will be at each of the staff’s help desks to prevent the spread of germs.

Where: One Skytop Lodge Road

Skytop, PA 18357

Hours: 9 am – 5 pm daily

Cost: Ages 10+ $30 per person

This zip line ride has gorgeous views of historic Jones Beach. The four side-by-side zip lines make for a great family time along the 700′ ride. It’s a scenic, thrilling open-air experience! Masks must be worn in the park and social distancing must be practiced when possible.

Where: 2600 Ocean Parkway

Wantagh, NY 11793

Hours: Thu. – Mon. 10 am – 6 pm

Cost: Ages 7+ $19.99 per person

