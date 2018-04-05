Go beyond the margarita.

New York City is not a bad place to be for Cinco de Mayo, with its countless Mexican and Mexican-American bars and restaurants.

After you enjoy the food and drink deals the city has to offer, continue the fun at these fiestas, from a movie screening to a silent disco party.

Share a 100-ounce margarita tower with your friends

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina really does have a 100-ounce margarita tower, and you can choose from 10 flavors. Plus, those who get there between 5 and 9 p.m. on May 4 and between noon and 9 p.m. on May 5 will get free tastings of tequila and beer and can try to win prizes, such as a $1,000 trip, bicycles, barbecue grills, Apple Watch, Beat headphones and more. The restaurant is not taking reservations — it's first-come, first-served. (83 Pearl St., Manhattan)

Represent your homeland at House of Yes

Bushwick's House of Yes is celebrating all cultures at its Cinco de Mayo party called "International Fiasco." Taste some "culinary curiosities," a Moroccan tea lounge, drums from various countries, international circus superstars, "white trash trailer park" barbecue, "thick accents," Irish step dancing, Thai massage, Russian ribbon dancers, California crowd surfers, German milk maids and Turkish wrestling. Guests are encouraged to dress up in clothing that represents their own heritage — and not to appropriate others'. It's free before 11 p.m. with an RSVP on eventbrite.com. Otherwise it's as much as $30.

Paint and sip with tequila

Painting On The Rocks and Almighty Kahil invite you to spend your Cinco de Mayo creatively. With unlimited tequila, you might be surprised how your painting turns out. Tickets for the class, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., are $40. (520 Eighth Ave., Manhattan)

Enjoy Mexican-themed food, beer and music at Hester Street Fair

The Hester Street Fair is hosting its first-ever Cinco de Mayo event with food by Alejandro Alcocer of L'estudio and Tamale Factory between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Expect live music, beer and other activities, which will be announced soon. Entry is free. (Hester Street at Essex Street, Manhattan)

Meditate and eat tacos

Get centered through a 25-minute meditation with Kristina Delphi Headrick at Hub Seventeen and tear into tacos. "Meditation makes people happier. Tacos make people happier. When combined, the result is pure bliss," the event page says. We couldn't agree more. Tickets are $20 to $30. (114 Fifth Ave., Manhattan)

Feast on Kosher Mexican food and play chess

While it's not the most obvious pairing, a game of chess followed by kosher Mexican food sounds pretty good. Rabbi Levy Welton will emcee the Jewish Cinco de Mayo party, which will teach you how to play chess in a Ted Talk-style lecture. Premier Chess will offer a free group class to those who win a raffle. Tickets are $26. (2 Wall St., eighth floor, Manhattan)

Fall in love with Antonio Banderas all over again at this "Desperado" screening

Nitehawk Cinema has you covered. This Cinco de Mayo "country brunchin'" will feature a live, pre-show serenade by Mariachi Estrella Juvenil at 11:15 a.m., followed by a screening of "Desperado," starring Banderas as El Mariachi, Salma Hayek, Cheech Marin, Steve Buscemi and Joaquim de Almeida. Set for both May 5 and 6, tickets are $16. (136 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg)

Did someone say "unlimited tacos?"

Hudson Terrace is hosting a rooftop party with an open bar and unlimited tacos ... oh, and music, too. Tickets are $15 to $25. (621 W. 46th St., Manhattan)

Sail around Manhattan

A few yacht companies are taking revelers on a trip around Manhattan's waterways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, including Hornblower Infinity and The Liberty, to name a couple.

Sip and be classy (and cheesy)

Murray's Cheese is hosting a tasting of six premium agave spirits that will be paired with their "cheesy counterparts," between 4 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $100, which also includes chips and salsa. (254 Bleecker St., Manhattan)

Choose your jams at this silent disco party

Choose between or stay for all three DJs at this "Silent Disco Fiesta" at Stage 48 that runs from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. DJ 1 (green) is going to spin the top 40 dance hits, DJ 2 (red) will play 1980s, '90s and 2000s throwbacks and DJ3 (blue) will take care of the hip-hop, reggae and soca sounds. You can switch between the DJs by flipping a switch on your wireless headphones. No silent disco is complete without glow-in-the-dark gear, either. Tickets are $15 to $40. (605 W. 48th St., Manhattan)