Circus class at The Muse Brooklyn teaches acrobatic skills

Calling all circus wannabes.

The Muse Brooklyn, a Bushwick-based circus performer school, community space and workout studio, is holding a monthlong intensive for people interested in learning acrobatic skills.

During its Dare To Try Challenge, participants choose three classes, each held weekly: silks, trapeze, hammock, acrobalance and flexibility. All classes are geared toward beginners, with a mix of “air” and “ground” work. Students can track their progress with a mentor as they build strength, flexibility and balance.

“It’s a little bit of fitness, and it’s confidence-building,” said Larissa Humphrey, director of events at The Muse. “It’s not so much about a scale.”

The first session kicks off July 9 and runs through Aug. 8. A second session is planned for August with similar offerings, ideal for students looking to take different classes or build on their circus skills.

“We’re going to see what everyone’s individual goal is,” Humphrey said. “We want people to have that physical transformation — but we also want it to be an emotional transformation as well. It’s not physical boundaries, but mental boundaries.”

In addition to its intensive, The Muse offers kids’ classes and camps, and advanced courses in skills such as fabric theory and ropes. But don’t worry if you don’t know how to do so much as a cartwheel.

“We encourage complete beginners,” Humphrey said. “We really want to open this up to a new community.”

IF YOU GO

The Muse Brooklyn’s Dare To Try: A Beginner-Friendly Circus Intensive runs July 9-Aug. 8, $290 | 350 Moffat St., Bushwick, themusebrooklyn.com