Underneath the Chelsea Market, a "debaucherous party" with drinks, pumping music and conspiracy awaits you.

"Cleopatra," a new Off-Broadway show that merges music, dance, fashion, theater and nightlife into a single immersive experience, is set for a longterm engagement at the new Chelsea Music Hall, starting previews on Oct. 23.

Set inside Cleopatra's opulent Egyptian palace, the party celebrates the empire's triumphs over Rome.

And while all of her people, including audience members, are feasting, drinking and living it up, Cleopatra's Marc Antony waits for her outside the city walls and her enemies inch closer and closer.

The party/show, hosted by "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Dusty Ray Bottoms, features a 12-person cast with Nya ("Motown: The Musical") as Cleopatra and Christian Brailsford ("The Lion King") as Marc Antony.

The musical is set to an original electronic pop score by a live DJ with fanciful costumes by Nicolas Putvinski from "Project Runway."

"Cleopatra" first made its debut in 2017 with a limited, 12-show run at Theater for the New City in the East Village.

The show is the first major theater residency for the Chelsea Music Hall, which officially opened this month underground at 407 W. 15th St.

In September, co-owner Michael Ginsberg hinted at the experience, noting that the new space can accomodate any kind of act that comes in, whether it be theater, comedy or bands.

"We plan on giving room to one immersive theater show that will hopefully enlighten people and give a peek into a debaucherous party," he told amNewYork.

Tickets range in price from $39 to $99. For more information, visit cleopatraexperience.com.