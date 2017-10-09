The 73rd Columbus Day Parade will take over a portion of Fifth Avenue on Monday, commemorating the explorations of Christopher Columbus in 1492.

While there has been some controversy surrounding the holiday, the parade remains a large celebration of Italian-American culture in New York and the United States.

Here are the details of Monday's event:

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Participants will march up Fifth Avenue between 47th and 72nd streets. There will be red carpet performances between 67th and 69th streets.

Who: Grand marshal Leonard Riggio, the chairman of Barnes & Noble Inc., will lead the parade. It will include dozens of marching bands and floats, as well as hundreds of marchers, the Columbus Citizens Foundation said.

"Len Riggio’s visionary role in the bookselling industry has made him one of the most respected business minds in America and a pillar of success in the Italian-American community." said Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Citizens Foundation.

Dr. Laura L. Forese, executive vice president of NewYork-Presbyterian, and Thomas Iovino, founder of Judlau Contracting Inc., will join Riggio as honorees, the foundation said.