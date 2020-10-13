Comedy/pole dancing show comes back for limited capacity Britney Spears-themed show in Manhattan this month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A show that’s truly unlike any other in New York City is returning this month for a limited capacity in-person show.

On Oct. 24, Schtick A Pole In It is coming to Drom, located at 85 Avenue A, for a night of comedy and pole dancing after holding their show online during the pandemic. The theme for the evening is Britney Spears, with dancers dressed in iconic Britney looks.

Schtick A Pole In It starts with a comic and ends with a pole dancer. The pole dancers don’t strip and are not burlesque dancers — they perform aerial dance moves and death-defying tricks that have been impressing audiences for the past 7 years.

The show will feature comics Joanna Ross, the co-producer of Schtick A Pole In It, and Dan Goodman of Fusion Network, with some special guests to be announced later, as well as dancers Yana Edinovich (Hustlers), Blaine Petrovia (House of Yes), Natalia Gerendazova-Greene (PSO Exotic Champ) and Lara Michaels (USPDF Champion 2017).

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and are available on schtickapole.com. The show will cap at 40 tickets sold. Advance ticket sales end at 5 p.m. the day of the show.