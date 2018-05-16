Forget “Sunday Funday” and check out “Magic Carousel Sundays” at Coney Island this summer.

With the reopening of the Coney Island Art Walls, which feature the work of dozens of street artists, on Memorial Day weekend, the space will transform into an “oasis” of entertainment, organizers say.

The wildly colorful art walls that debuted in 2017 will be open to the public, including work by Aiko, Chris Stain, Crash + Tats Cru, D*Face, Icy & Sot and many, many more.

The artists were selected by nationally renowned curator Jeffrey Deitch and Joseph Sitt, the president and CEO of Thor Equities, which is presenting the “outdoor museum.”

The murals can be seen at 3050 Stillwell Ave. daily, from noon to 8 p.m., according to organizers.

The space will pretty much be a hub of entertainment, because in addition to the art on display, “Magic Carousel Sundays” will bring DJs to the scene, which also will have a massive turf lawn, bars, tables and daybeds to hang out on.

The following DJ sets are scheduled:

Timmy Trumpet and Breathe Carolina on May 27

Vinai on June 3

Lil Jon on June 10

Sandra Collins and Robbie Rivera on June 17

Quintino on July 1

And of course, there’s a slew of food options around, from Totonno’s Pizzeria to Nathan’s, and Luna Park is nearby in case you want to make a full day of it. For more information, check out coneyartwalls.com.