Things to Do Coney Island to transform into entertainment hub with art walls and DJ sets Starting Memorial Day weekend, Coney Island Art Walls will return for the summer. Coney Island Art Walls, including this work by Crash and Tats Cru, reopen on Memorial Day weekend with DJ sets and more. Photo Credit: Thor Equities By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated May 16, 2018 6:46 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Forget “Sunday Funday” and check out “Magic Carousel Sundays” at Coney Island this summer. With the reopening of the Coney Island Art Walls, which feature the work of dozens of street artists, on Memorial Day weekend, the space will transform into an “oasis” of entertainment, organizers say. The wildly colorful art walls that debuted in 2017 will be open to the public, including work by Aiko, Chris Stain, Crash + Tats Cru, D*Face, Icy & Sot and many, many more. The artists were selected by nationally renowned curator Jeffrey Deitch and Joseph Sitt, the president and CEO of Thor Equities, which is presenting the “outdoor museum.” The murals can be seen at 3050 Stillwell Ave. daily, from noon to 8 p.m., according to organizers. The space will pretty much be a hub of entertainment, because in addition to the art on display, “Magic Carousel Sundays” will bring DJs to the scene, which also will have a massive turf lawn, bars, tables and daybeds to hang out on. The following DJ sets are scheduled: Timmy Trumpet and Breathe Carolina on May 27Vinai on June 3Lil Jon on June 10Sandra Collins and Robbie Rivera on June 17Quintino on July 1 And of course, there’s a slew of food options around, from Totonno’s Pizzeria to Nathan’s, and Luna Park is nearby in case you want to make a full day of it. For more information, check out coneyartwalls.com. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Coney Island boardwalk the newest NYC landmarkRiegelmann Boardwalk first opened 95 years ago Tuesday. The best city beaches to hit this summerFrom Coney Island to the quieter Jacob Riis, there's a beach for you. Luna Park opens for the seasonHead out to Coney Island for the first rides of the season. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.