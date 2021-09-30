Discover the beauty and majesty of Long Island, just a train ride away

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

While the region may be best known for its miles of beautiful beaches and award-winning wine country, Long Island is a destination filled with a variety of great escapes.

Family-owned farms, eco-friendly breweries, memorable museums, and historic sites are among some of the most popular attractions. There’s also more than 130 parks and preserves which serve as the perfect spots for picnics, afternoon hikes, and of course, raking in all the beautiful fall foliage.

Contrary to popular belief, visitors don’t need a car to enjoy all the amenities that Long Island has to offer. Instead, make use of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and its 124 stations to travel to your destination easily.

LIRR stations are conveniently located in the epicenter of many of Long Island’s vibrant downtowns including Rockville Centre, Farmingdale, Babylon, Riverhead, Greenport, and even the Hamptons. This allows visitors to travel from not only New York City, but to and from village to village with ease.

If you are considering a trip to Long Island this fall, make sure to visit DiscoverLongIsland.com for pre-made trip itineraries, upcoming not to be missed festivals and events and exclusive savings at over 100 businesses with the Long Island Downtown Deals Travel Pass.