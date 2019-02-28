Dolby’s SoHo pop-up has completely transformed for award show season, with a new interactive cinema experience.

Branded as "The Contenders," the latest addition to the free pop-up space, located at 477 Broadway, features an in-house cinema, a red carpet and Dolby Atmos DJ booth with an immersive 360-degree sound system. It made its debut last week.

Stepping inside the pop-up, visitors can walk through eight meticulously decorated rooms that are reminiscent of some of the past year’s favorite films, such as “Roma,” “First Man” and “A Star Is Born." Guests can grab a drink at a fully functioning “BlackkKlansman” cafe, sit at a piano in the “A Star Is Born” living room and take pictures onstage in Freddie Mercury garb — including his iconic mustache. Clips from each film play on a loop in a room set up to feel like a movie theater.

The reason for an experience dedicated to these movies? Dolby provided the production audio technology for each one.

“Great films are great music,” says Vince Varon, the executive creative director of the temporary cinema. “Audiences can actually feel what the artist intended. When they have a phenomenal cinema experience or perfect audio experience, that is powerful.”

The Dolby SoHo pop-up first launched in December with various abstract rooms highlighting the intersection of digital art and science. Its opening saw as many as 3,000 visitors per day, according to Voron. Construction of the project commenced in mid-November, with a team of architects, engineers and an internal design team, which Voron leads.

Before the cinema-themed exhibit took flight this month, the pop-up had adopted a New York Fashion Week feel. A Michael Kors event hosted by Kors and Gigi Hadid was held at the venue on Feb. 5. An exclusive list of famous names (Camilla Belle, Bella Hadid) had the opportunity to explore the space filled with Instagram-worthy props, including a full-sized Michael Kors swing. The event was filled to capacity, even amassing a line outside with fans eager to get a peek inside.

“It was a way for us to integrate pop culture and have technology and great fashion come to life,” says Voron. “It actually seems like it's not a great synergy, but it actually really is because with our design entertainment, it's all emotive. It's all about sensitive feelings.”

In addition to the walking museum of film sequences — on display through March 10 — the 20,000-square-foot SoHo space also offers local artist talks and DJ events, which have featured the likes of Chromeo, Penguin Prison and Oliver Smith.

When the silver screen exhibits close, the music pop-up plans to synthesize an entirely new showcase, highlighting important pop culture moments for New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy. Details of the next exhibit have not yet been announced.