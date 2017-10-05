“Downton Abbey” fans will soon be able to enter the Edwardian world of “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition,” an immersive attraction opening Nov. 18, in Manhattan.

NBCUniversal International Studios announced Thursday that the touring exhibition will debut at 218 W. 57th St. for a limited run before continuing on to other cities.

The attraction will contain a replica of the aristocratic Crawley family’s titular estate, allowing fans to walk through “Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and the gossip-fueled servants’ quarters, to the family’s glamorous dining room and Lady Mary’s bedroom,” NBCUniversal said. Also included are more than 50 costumes worn by cast members, including Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham) and Dame Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham).

Additionally, the exhibition includes previously unscreened footage related to the show, as well as a historical component covering British society, culture and fashion during the show’s era, from World War I through the 1920s.

Tickets, available at downtonexhibition.com, start at $30 for adults and $15 for children. The exhibition will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including holidays.

“Downton Abbey,” a coproduction of Carnival Film & Television and Masterpiece, ran from 2010-2015 in Britain and from 2011-2016 in the United States.