Funny men are getting serious about protecting women at the fourth annual “Dudes Against Violence Against Women: Because Duh” comedy show.

Male comedians from a range of shows, including “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” are doing their own stand-up at the Gotham Comedy Club with proceeds going toward Breakthrough, an international human rights organization that aims to prevent violence against women.

Roy Wood Jr., Dean Obeidallah, Josh Gondelman, Murray Hill, Jordan Carlos, Rob Paravonian, Eddie Sarfaty and Negin Farsad are among the men who have decided to stand up (pun intended) for women.

About 35 percent of women across the world have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or sexual violence by a non-partner at some point in their lives, according to the World Health Organization.

Breakthrough takes a hands-on approach to prevention by working to change attitudes and assumptions around gender that contribute to these types of behaviors at centers in the U.S. and India, using media, art and technology.

The comedy show was one way Breakthrough could share its message here in New York City, according to Jason Fluegge, the manager of business operations and development at the organization.

“Everybody has a role to play in making a change for the better,” he told amNewYork. “These men are using their skill sets to impact the world around them.”

Additionally, the city is known for having a healthy number of comedy shows, so people are already familiar with stand-up. Using this outlet is a way to bring the discussion to the mainstream.

“Comedy is a good way to open up these conversations and make these very uncomfortable issues relevant and accessible for an audience,” he said. “Right now, in our current climate, people need fun and laughter.”

Tickets start at $35 and doors at the Gotham Comedy Club (208 W. 23rd St.) open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show on July 18.