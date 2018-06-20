Being locked inside a room where you must solve a puzzle in order to escape sounds like a scene out of the "Saw" horror film franchise, but many people are willingly signing up to do this and find the experience can be quite fun.

And some of the top companies in the world are even sending their employees into these rooms for their team-building benefits.

In New York City alone, there are more than a dozen "escape rooms," according to the escaperoomdirectory.com, a site that compiles information about places hosting these games around the globe.

Here's a quick guide to locating some of these spots around the city. (As for finding your way out of these rooms, you're on your own.)

Exit Escape Room NYC It sounds like a normal day in the city. This escape room's game, "High Speed NYC," puts you on a speeding, run-a-way subway train and you must figure out how to activate the emergency systems and stop it. Another room called "The Mission," asks you to reveal a double agent's identity by following a trail of clues. Exit Escape Room says it uses high-technology in its rooms to give the full effect. (46 W 38th St. #701, exitescaperoomnyc.com)

Escape Room Madness Choose from "The Perfect Crime," "Apocalyptic Mission" and "Nuclear Annihilation," the last of which is set in New York City after a terrorist attack has been carried out on a power plant and has trapped you inside, cutting off all means of communication. You must neutralize the threat and save lives. The others put the fate of you and your fellow secret agents in your hands and asks you to stop the spread of a deadly virus, respectively. (38 W. 32nd St., escaperoommadness.com)

Escape the Room NYC Escape the Room NYC's games include an '80s inspired "Rec Room," pictured, in which players are grouped into a team of 10 and have to work together to "Escape the '80s." If they can't get out of the room within the allotted 60 minutes, they could be stuck in that decade "forever," according to the game's description. There's also "The Theater," which traps you inside a theater. Get out or "it's curtains for everyone," the description says. There's also a midtown location, where the games include "The Dig," "Clock Tower," "Submarine" "The Home" and "The Office," in which players are stuck at work and must figure out how to escape before the boss returns. (107 Suffolk St., escapetheroomnyc.com)

BrainXCape The Flatiron District's BrainXCape has two different escape games -- "Prison Break" and "The Haunted Hotel" -- designed by people who have worked for the popular "Sleep No More," haunted houses and Broadway shows, so it's very much like a movie set and can creep you out. You have one hour to escape using your logic under pressure. (48 W. 20th St., brainxcape.com)

OMEscape New York OMEscape's 3,200-square-foot Manhattan venue has 15 rooms across three floors. Their games include "The Penitentiary," pictured above, "Laboratory of Biohazard" and "Room X (Time Travel)." The rooms feature hi-tech machines including a laser security system, and players are given 70 minutes to accomplish the tasks needed to escape. In "the Penitentiary," players "wake up" to find themselves locked in a cramped cell that had belonged to a serial killer called "Night Stalker," who vanished from the prison mysteriously, according to the game's description. They must find the penitentiary's blueprint in order to break out. (325 W 38th St., omescapeus.com )

Escape Games NYC There's no "I" in EscapeGamesNYC's games; as the company says, "you will need your teammate to escape." Each game is designed for parties of two to six people and takes place in a "custom-built, specially designed room with a unique theme." The games include "The Experiment," "Detective Story," "Outer Space" and the venue's most difficult one, "John Doe," which has a serial killer theme. For each one, a group is enclosed in a room and has 60 minutes to escape by solving puzzles, quizzes and brainteasers, using strategy, creativity and logic. (79 Leonard St., escapegamesnyc.com)

Escape Entertainment To create "truly immersive experiences," Escape Entertainment says it tapped Hollywood and Broadway set designers to create the rooms at its midtown Manhattan location, and its game designers worked closely with psychologists, mathematicians and team-building experts. The games include "Prohibition Pandemonium," "Manhattan Mayhem," "The Master Mind" and "Alien Attack," and each has a 60-minute time limit. (39 W. 32nd St., fourth floor, nyc.escape-entertainment.com)