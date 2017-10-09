There’s more to Oregon than hotspot Portland.

From wine country to craft breweries to hiking, here’s how to spend a long weekend in the state.

FRIDAY

Oregon’s wine country — Willamette Valley — is an easy one hour drive from Portland International Airport. If you get in early enough, head to the Community Plate (315 NE. Third St., McMinnville, 503-687-1902, communityplate.com), where fantastic breakfast sandwiches are served until 3 p.m.

After, head over to the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum (admission $27/adults, $24/seniors, $19/ages 5-16; 500 NE. Capt. Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, 503-438-4527, evergreenmuseum.org). It houses the gigantic, stunning Spruce Goose, which Howard Hughes built out of wood for the American military during World War II.

For dinner, check out Bistro Maison (729 NE. Third St., McMinnville, 503-474-1888, bistromaison.com), which has an extensive wine list featuring the best pinot noir from Oregon wine country.

SATURDAY

The next morning, wake up early and get a bird’s-eye view of the vineyards with a hot air balloon ride with Vista Balloon in Newberg (call for availability; 503-625-7385, vistaballoon.com).

After, there are many vineyards in the area to visit, but be sure to check out Domaine Drouhin (6750 NE. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, 503-864-2700, domainedrouhin.com), one of the OGs in the region. A $40 tour and tasting option is available that showcases the similarities between the family’s wines produced in France and those made in Oregon.

SUNDAY

Time to hit the road again. Drive a scenic three hours to Bend, a town abutting Willamette and Deschutes National Forests. Grab a hearty sandwich at Jackson’s Corner (845 NW. Delaware Ave., Bend, 541-647-2198, jacksonscornerbend.com) and wash it down with a kombucha mimosa.

After, hop on a bike pedal-powered trolley and check out local breweries with a Cycle Pub tour (from $180 for six riders; 550 SW. Industrial Way #105, Bend, 541-678-5051, cyclepub.com).

MONDAY

Lace up your hiking boots for Wanderlust’s volcano sightseeing tour ($75/adults, $55 ages 11 and under; 61535 S. Hwy. 97, Suite 13, Bend, 541-389-8359, wanderlusttours.com). You’ll see the Newbury Volcano, with gorgeous views of Paulina Lake, then hike on an obsidian field. After a picnic lunch, the tour finishes with a quick hike past waterfalls.

For dinner, head to the pub at craft brewery 10 Barrel Brewing (1135 NW. Galveston Ave., Bend, 541-678-5228; 62950 NE. 18th St., Bend, 541-241-7733, 10barrel.com) and a 10-beer sampler for only $10.