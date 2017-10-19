The leaves are finally changing and there's a chill in the air, and before you know it, the cold will force us indoors.
Until that happens, there's much fun to be had, so we've gathered some ideas for the best ways to spend these brightly colored days. Several festivals are coming up in the next few weeks, new glamping opportunities are at Fort Tilden, and you'll find pints to down during Oktoberfest -- plus more:
Try new eats at Broadway Bites
Pick fresh apples from a nearby orchard
Catch a festival
Take part in Queens County Farm festivities (through Oct. 29)
Cider Week (Oct. 20-29)
Glamp or camp at Fort Tilden through Nov. 6
Grab a new Japanese Pumpkin cone before it's gone
Catch beautiful leaves along Staten Island's Greenbelt
