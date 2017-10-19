The leaves are finally changing and there's a chill in the air, and before you know it, the cold will force us indoors.

Until that happens, there's much fun to be had, so we've gathered some ideas for the best ways to spend these brightly colored days. Several festivals are coming up in the next few weeks, new glamping opportunities are at Fort Tilden, and you'll find pints to down during Oktoberfest -- plus more:

Try new eats at Broadway Bites

Stop by this annual outdoor food festival through Nov. 12, and find new vendors like Bolivian Llama Party, serving Bolivian comfort food, and Hai Street Kitchen, a Philadelphia transplant serving up Japanese fare including sushi burritos. (11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Greeley Square at 34th Street and Broadway, urbanspacenyc.com) (Credit: Erin Kestenbaum )

Pick fresh apples from a nearby orchard

There's no better way to celebrate the harvest than picking crisp apples right off the trees they grew on. There are several farms just outside of the city that are only a day trip away, including Wright's Farm in Gardiner, New York. Or if you just want to taste some hard cider, you can make a trip to Angry Orchards' barrel room in Walden. (Credit: istock)

Catch a festival

When it gets colder, it may be more difficult to brave the weather, but right now there are a lot of festivals to head to, including the New York Comedy Festival and Anime NYC in November, and Nitehawk's Short Festival featuring films under 20 minutes on Oct. 24. Don't miss out. (Credit: iStock)

Take part in Queens County Farm festivities (through Oct. 29)

Fall isn't fall without seeing the harvest, getting lost in a corn maze or picking out the perfect pumpkin. Queens County Farm in Floral Park has a number of rustic happenings this autumn, including its near-daily farmstand, corn labyrinth and pumpkin patch, and a haunted house. (Credit: QueensCountyMarket via Instagram)

Cider Week (Oct. 20-29)

Celebrate New York State's cider scene with dinners, tastings and classes throughout the city. The week kicks off with a cider market at the Union Square Greenmarket, where you'll be able to sample and buy bottles to go. Locations and prices vary by event; ciderweeknyc.com. (Credit: Cider Week)

Glamp or camp at Fort Tilden through Nov. 6

The National Park Service has allowed Camp Rockaway to use part of Fort Tilden for glamping. The pilot is giving people the opportunity to sleep in a queen-sized bed with linen sheets on a raised wood platform. Prices range from $115 to $195 a night, unless you want to use your own tent or rent one for $65. (Credit: Camp Rockaway)

Grab a new Japanese Pumpkin cone before it's gone

It's never too cool for ice cream. Soft Swerve, a Lower East Side ice cream parlor, introduced its version of the beloved pumpkin spiced latte in October via its Japanese pumpkin flavor. It's made with kabocha, a winter squash. The ice creamery also makes colorful cones of soft serve flavors like Ube purple yam and black sesame. (85B Allen St., softswervenyc.com) (Credit: Soft Swerve)

Catch beautiful leaves along Staten Island's Greenbelt

In mid- to late October, fall colors are at their best along the Greenbelt. Put on your hiking boots and take a calming jaunt through one of the city's rare, undisturbed forests, with tree species that include maple, tulip, beech, oak and hickory. Find it at Richmond and Brielle avenues. (Credit: Emilio Guerra)

