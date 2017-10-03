No matter your interest, there's a festival for you.
Several events are on the horizon. Those who need laughter in a confusing world can look forward to the return of the New York Comedy Festival and comic book fans can rejoice that New York Comic Con is back.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming events happening in the city -- and remember that New Yorkers buy up tickets quickly.
New York Film Festival (Sept. 28-Oct. 15)
New York Comic Con (Oct. 5-8)
New Yorker Festival (Oct. 6-8)
Elsie Fest (Oct. 8)
The Big Chocolate Show (Oct. 8)
Bushwick Film Festival (Oct. 12-15)
New York City Wine & Food Festival (Oct. 12-15)
New York Coffee Festival (Oct. 13-15)
