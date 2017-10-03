No matter your interest, there's a festival for you.

Several events are on the horizon. Those who need laughter in a confusing world can look forward to the return of the New York Comedy Festival and comic book fans can rejoice that New York Comic Con is back.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming events happening in the city -- and remember that New Yorkers buy up tickets quickly.

New York Film Festival (Sept. 28-Oct. 15)

The 55th edition of the Film Society of Lincoln Center's signature event offers a bevy of riches for cinephiles to seek out. Selections range from Richard Linklater's latest -- "Last Flag Flying" (pictured) starring Laurence Fishburne, Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston -- to new movies from Woody Allen ("Wonder Wheel"), Dee Rees ("Mudbound"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") and the icon Agnès Varda ("Faces Places," which she made with the photographer JR). (Film Society of Lincoln Center, filmlinc.org)

(Credit: Amazon Studios / Wilson Webb)

New York Comic Con (Oct. 5-8)

Thousands of fans head to this entertainment fest each year to hear from the actors and creators behind their favorite shows, books and movies. The lineup at the 11th annual convention will include talent from "Star Wars," "American Gods," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and much more. (from $45; Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., newyorkcomiccon.com)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

New Yorker Festival (Oct. 6-8)

Topical names in culture -- including art, literature, comedy, film, TV, theater, food and music -- will participate in three days of talks at this annual fall highlight. Marquee events include Ai Weiwei (pictured) on the art of dissent, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on fiction and feminism, and Chelsea Manning on our political future. (festival.newyorker.com)

(Credit: Gao Yuan)

Elsie Fest (Oct. 8)

The annual celebration of musical theater, now in its third year, moves from Coney Island to Central Park. Festival headliners are Alan Cumming (pictured), Lea Michele and Darren Criss, with performances from Ingrid Michaelson and Norm Lewis. Pre-sale tickets are available Aug. 1 through 4 for those of you who can't wait to secure your spot. (Central Park SummerStage, East 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue, elsiefest.com) (Credit: Tre Gallery)

The Big Chocolate Show (Oct. 8)

Meet chocolatiers, taste craft chocolate and see live demonstrations at this year's Big Chocolate Show. One requirement: come with a sweet tooth. ($48, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Terminal Stores, 269 11th Ave., Manhattan, facebook.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Andreas Rentz)

Bushwick Film Festival (Oct. 12-15)

Take in a screening or two of independent flicks by emerging filmmakers in Brooklyn and by international filmmakers from more than 30 countries. The lineup includes "This Woman's Work" about a woman forced into an emotional confrontation when her fiancé admits he has a secret, "Whose Streets?" about the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Mo., and the aftermath, and "In Case of Emergency," described by organizers as "Broad City" meets Pedro Almodovar. ($50 and up, 10 a.m. to midnight, various venues, bushwickfilmfestival.com) (Credit: Saila Kariat / Bushwick Film Festival)

New York City Wine & Food Festival (Oct. 12-15)

New York City Wine & Food Festival, in its 10th year, spans for an entire weekend with events including tastings, specialty dinners, entertainment and more at venues across the city. You have 80-some events to choose from, including a handful (including Action Bronson's "Best of Brooklyn") priced at $100 and less. (Locations vary, for more information, visit nycwineandfoodfestival.com) (Credit: Melissa Kravitz)

New York Coffee Festival (Oct. 13-15)

Now in its third year, this trade show for both industry professionals and coffee lovers will feature free tastings, interactive workshops, barista demonstrations, street food, coffee cocktails, live music and more. Exhibitors at this year's festival include Toby's Estate, Nobletree, Bluestone Lane and Birch Coffee. All proceeds from bottom-level ticket sales will go to Project Waterfall, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing clean water and sanitation to coffee-growing communities. (Standard tickets for a three-hour "session" are $24.50 online, $30 at the door; an all-day VIP pass -- which comes with a tote bag, espresso martini cocktail, a guide book and priority access -- is $45 in advance, $60 at the door; Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., Chelsea; newyorkcoffeefestival.com) (Credit: New York Coffee Festival)

New York Comedy Festival (Nov. 7-12)

You have your choice of venues during the New York Comedy Festival. Head to MSG for Bill Maher, the Beacon Theater for Nick Offerman (pictured), The Bell House for 2 Dope Queens, Carolines on Broadway for Kevin Smith ... and on. Since the fest is hosted by TBS, you'll see Conan O'Brien bringing his namesake show to the Apollo Theater in the middle of it all, and Samantha Bee will go "Full Frontal" in front of a local audience as well. General tickets on sale Aug. 14; check out the lineup via nycomedyfestival.com.

(Credit: Emily Shur)

Anime NYC (Nov. 17-19)

Anime NYC is a new convention just for those who love Japanese pop culture. Expect more than 200 vendors, several live performances and premieres and a huge contingent of people in cosplay. ($35 - $275, 1 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19, the Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., animenyc.com) (Credit: Crunchyroll 2017)