Yoga, spin and boot camp classes are in abundant supply across the city. But for a singular experience, try one of these new studios.

EMS at Shock Therapy

Suit up for a workout at this Upper East Side studio, which specializes in electric muscle stimulation, or EMS. Clients sport a vest with electrodes connected to different muscle groups, which are simultaneously activated throughout the workout. The point? To make the 30-minute session as effective as a 3-hour one, the studio claims. Classes range from Strength (body weight work) to Metabolism (cardio) to Challenge (both), and cost $55 each (a $30 intro class is recommended for first-timers). There are only six people per class, for maximized attention. Slated to open Feb. 3; 153 E. 70th St., www.shocktherapy.com

Vedic meditation at The Spring

A team of teachers trained in Vedic meditation recently opened this SoHo studio to help spread the stress-reducing practice. Find free intro talks to learn more about it, four-day courses to help you practice on your own ($990/adults, $450/students, $360/ages 12-18), and free guided meditations for graduates of the course. Grand opening party Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m.; 146 Sixth Ave., Studio 6E, thespringmeditation.com

Livestreaming at NEO U

This bi-level midtown space wants to bring the ClassPass studio-hopping experience under one roof. Take classes at one of three studios, built out for boot camp, kickboxing, and yoga and dance. In addition to its trainers, NEO U plans to bring in brands like Miami-based dance studio Vixen Workout. After class, refuel with smoothies and acai bowls at the on-site café. Later this year, NEO U is launching livestreaming from all the studios. Slated to open in February (rates not available); 420 Fifth Ave., neoufitness.com