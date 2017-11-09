Seeing a Broadway show can break the bank, but take the show off Broadway and it’s free.

More than a dozen hit productions, including “Kinky Boots,” “Sponge Bob Square Pants, “Wicked” and “Anastasia,” will send cast members to The Shops at Columbus Circle to perform numbers at no cost.

From Nov. 13 through Dec. 11, Broadway stars will sing hits from their shows Mondays at 5 p.m. on the mall’s second floor mezzanine.

For your calendar:

Nov. 13: “School of Rock,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Kinky Boots”

Nov. 20: “Home for the Holidays,” “Red Roses,” “Green Gold,” “Miss Saigon”

Nov. 27: “Wicked”

Dec. 4: “Chicago,” “Waitress,” “Anastasia”

Dec. 11: “Sponge Bob Square Pants,” “Once on This Island,” “A Bronx Tale”

With the average ticket price to a musical on Broadway at $113, according to statista.com, this is a good chance to get a taste of what’s running.

No tickets are required, so just show up at 10 Columbus Circle.