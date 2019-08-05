Living in New York City comes at a hefty price, from rent to MetroCards to a cup of coffee, so why spend more than you have to?

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend a lot to enjoy yourself. There are tons of free events to check out in the city that never sleeps.

Below is our freebie guide to NYC.

Performance

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park (Thursday)

Watch stars from Broadway shows including "A Musical About Star Wars," "Beautiful," "OKLAHOMA!" and "Pretty Woman" perform live at Bryant Park this Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m.

Live at the Archway (Thursdays)

DUMBO's Live at the Archway is a series of free concerts and interactive arts every Thursday beneath the Manhattan Bridge Archway. This month, swing by for a performance by Dandy Wellington (Aug. 8), Alsarah & the Nubatones (Aug. 15), Say She She (Aug. 22), and The Good Folks and Motteo (Aug. 29). Events are free and begin at 5:30 p.m. with headlining acts taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Free Jazz in Times Square (Thursdays)

Enjoy a free jazz concert in Times Square (Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th streets) each Thursday night, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the city's best up-and-coming jazz artists, including:

Aug. 8: Henry Conerway III Trio

Aug. 15: To Be Announced

Aug. 22: Andrew Renfroe Trio

Aug. 29: Alexis Morrast

Sunset Songs at Wythe Hotel (every other Tuesday through Aug. 13)

Sunset Songs is a lineup of free live performances on the hotel's rooftop space (at 80 Wythe Ave. in Brooklyn) curated by IAMSOUND at Lemon's by Jon Neidich and Golden Age Hospitality. Next up is TOMI on Aug. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. RSVP on eventbrite.com.

Rite of Summer Festival (through September)

The Rite of Summer Festival offers free outdoor concerts at Governors Island with Ensemble Connect, Sandbox Percussion, Go: Organic Orchestra, Brooklyn Raga Massive (pictured), Sirius Quartet and more. The shows will be presented twice the same day, at 1 and 3 p.m. For more, visit riteofsummer.com

Concerts at One at Trinity Church (Starting Sept. 12):

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street and NOVUS NY will be performing some of the works Trinity has helped to develop over the past 10 years, including three Pulitzer Prize-winning songs that deal with climate change, water justice, human trafficking and gender inequality. Check trinitywallstreet.org for more.

Pop-ups

360 Wellness beauty bar (every Wednesday in August)

Take part in free beauty treatments and demos from noon to 4 p.m. at the Shops at Columbus Circle. RSVP first at theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com

Aug. 7: The Vegan Beauty Effect

Aug. 14: Only Good Hair Days

Aug. 21: Beauty at Any Age

Aug. 28: Face Masks and Aromatics

Sony Square's Ocean Dreams (through Sept. 2)

Check out a digital screen aquarium featuring the beauty of the New Caledonian Barrier Reef with an immersive audio and visual experience, ocean soundscapes, and lessons on underwater photography at Sony Square (25 Madison Ave.) The experience is open from noon to 7 p.m.

The Privilege of Escape (through Aug. 11)

Explore what is beneath our desire for and fear of confinement through this interactive escape room with puzzles that use life-size versions of popular games, and where you'll be surprised by elements that nod to ideas of privilege, leisure, and social inequality — it's rules are arbitrary, random and unfair at times. The pop-up's hours vary, so you'll need to register online to take part in the free experience. It's located at Onassis USA, East 52nd Street at Fifth Avenue.

Pup-up Reading Room (Aug. 17)

Riverhead Books is doing a pop-up reading room at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier and is inviting you and your dogs to take part. The popular Instagram account @dogbookclub is copresenting the room, which will be visited by The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino and Riverhead’s star authors Meg Wolitzer, Emma Straub, Julie Klam, Gilbert King and others. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Art

Woodstock photo exhibit (through Aug. 30)

Catch C. Parker Gallery's 30 days of peace, love and artwork in an exhibit that features artwork from many of the original Woodstock performers such as Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Santana, The Who, plus an original painting from Graham Nash. The exhibit, "The Art of Woodstock," will also include a collection of fine art photographs from Woodstock, including shots of Joan Baez, Santana, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, and others, by photographer Baron Wolman, who documented the festival for Rolling Stone magazine. (Free; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays; 409 Greenwich Ave., Manhattan; cparkergallery.com)

Reclaimed rainforest sculptures (through Aug. 10)

Acclaimed sculptor Hugo Franca has reclaimed felled wood from deforestation measures in Brazil's rainforests to create sculptural furniture, which will be shown at the new 1stdibs Gallery, which showcases more than 50 exhibitors' antiques, art and other items, through Aug. 10. (daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 169 11th Ave., Lobby 4, 7th floor; Manhattan; 1stdibs.com)

'Out of Office' exhibit (through Sept. 6)

A/D/O by Mini, a creative space in Brooklyn, is opening a new exhibit that showcases conventional objects from 1950 to what may be the future of office space. A/D/O's atrium will also be transformed into an interactive installation called "Water Cooler Talk," with a live feed from Slack displayed. (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 29 Norman Ave., Brooklyn; a-d-o.com)

Drop-in art-making at Noguchi Museum (through Aug. 12)

Every Monday through Aug. 12, the Noguchi Museum is inviting the public to create their own works of art across a range of mediums, including printmaking, collage, watercolor, mixed media, clay and wire sculpture. Space is limited and first-come, first-served. (5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays; the Queens Public Library, 40-20 Broadway, Long Island City, Queens; preview.queenslibrary.org)

Outdoor movies

The city's parks (and some restaurant rooftops) are holding movie screenings throughout the summer, so grab a blanket and some snacks and head to any one of these coming shows before sunset, when most of them begin:

Aug. 5 : "Anchorman" at Bryant Park; "Moana" at Rooftop at Pier 17 (Seaport District)

: "Anchorman" at Bryant Park; "Moana" at Rooftop at Pier 17 (Seaport District) Aug. 6: "Real Genius" at Red Hook's Valentino Pier

"Real Genius" at Red Hook's Valentino Pier Aug. 7 : Dark Toons at Socrates Sculpture Park; "Tootsie" at Hudson River Park's Pier 63; "Babe: Pig in the City" in Prospect Park; "Kubo and the Two Strings" at Riverside Park's Pier 1

: Dark Toons at Socrates Sculpture Park; "Tootsie" at Hudson River Park's Pier 63; "Babe: Pig in the City" in Prospect Park; "Kubo and the Two Strings" at Riverside Park's Pier 1 Aug. 8 : "Dirty Dancing" at SIXTY LES (190 Allen St.); "The Big Lebowski" at Harbor View Lawn at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park; "Ghostbusters" at Union Square Park.

: "Dirty Dancing" at SIXTY LES (190 Allen St.); "The Big Lebowski" at Harbor View Lawn at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park; "Ghostbusters" at Union Square Park. Aug. 9: "Crossing the Line" at New Design High School; "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "To the Unknown" by Michael Almereyda on Governors Island; "Incredibles 2" Hudson River Park's Pier 46

Festivals

17th Annual ImageNation Outdoors Festival (through Sept. 20)

The free outdoor festival is putting on screenings including "Black Girl Magic — Grace Jones: Bami & Bloodlight," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Decade of Fire," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and more at Harlem's parks. Check the schedule at imagenation.us.

East Harlem Giglio Italian Fest (Aug. 8-11)

Celebrate St. Anthony with a smorgasbord of food (sausage and peppers, zeppole, Italian specialties, cannoli, pizza, gyros, steak, bracciole, shish kebabs, lemonade, ice cream, biscotti), live music by a band, "The Sopranos'" star Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard, a sausage and pepper eating contest, a "Freestyle for a Cure" concert, Giglio dancing and much more. (6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday; Pleasant Avenue between 114th-115th streets, East Harlem; eastharlemgiglio.org)

Fitness

Take a free workout class at Brookfield Place while you look over the river with the Statue of Liberty in the distance. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Tone House

Saturday, Aug. 10: Equinox

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Equinox

Saturday, Aug. 17: Pure Barre

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Pure Barre

Saturday, Aug. 24: Jane DO

Shape Up NYC fitness classes: The city offers free workouts and fitness classes across five boroughs, including yoga, Pilates, Zumba, dance, aerobics, sculpting, boot camps and more. Why pay for a class you can get for free? Check on nycgovparks.org to find the nearest courses.

Ongoing:

Swimming at public pools: There are 56 pools across the five boroughs to help cool you off as the mercury rises. Find your local swimming hole in our "Best NYC public Pools" guide and head there between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for a fun day in the sun without paying a cent.

Shop, dine and enjoy a taste of Queens (Saturdays): In celebration of the cultural diversity found in the borough, the Queens Night Market features dozens of vendors selling food and wares plus art, with live performances and entertainment, to boot. ($5 only required for this Saturday; 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays, through Aug. 17, also Sept. 28 to Oct. 26; New York Hall of Science: 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens; queensnightmarket.com)

Take a free tour of Brooklyn Brewery: On Saturday and Sunday, the Brooklyn Brewery offers free tours every half-hour from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets are released on the day of the tour only, so check its website before you hop over. (79 N. 11th St., Williamsburg, brooklynbrewery.com)

Meet the neighbors at Queens County Farm Museum: This isn't the countryside but it will feel like it. The 47-acre Queens County Farm Museum sits squarely within city limits and is the longest continuously farmed site in New York, which still includes the restored Adriance Farmhouse that was first built as a Dutch farmhouse in 1772. Visitors to the farm can hang out with the many animals on the property, including chickens, goats, sheep, pigs and cows, as well as purchase vegetables from the farm stand. Yarn culled from resident alpacas and Cotswold sheep is also for sale. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., queensfarm.org)

Visit the residents at Green-Wood Cemetery: Sprawled across 478 hilly acres in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn, this cemetery is one of New York's hidden treasures. Established in 1838, its roster of "residents" reads like a "Who's Who" of great New Yorkers — political machine leader William "Boss" Tweed, composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and communications pioneer Samuel F.B. Morse are all buried at this National Historic Landmark. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 to March 31; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 to Sept. 30; 500 25th St., green-wood.com)

Search out public art: Find the city's amazing collection of public art, from "Tilted Head" at Central Park to The Vessel, which is a climbable sculpture at Hudson Yards, and others you can find out about here.

Free Flatiron Tour (every Sunday): The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) hosts free, 90-minute walking tours of the Flatiron District by professional guides each Sunday. You'll stop by the famous Flatiron building, the New York Life Insurance Building, the MetLife Clock Tower and more. (11 a.m., meet at the tip of the Flatiron building at 23rd Street, flatirondistrict.nyc)

Free museum nights

Sept. 11 memorial Museum (Tuesdays): Free from 5 p.m. to close. Free always for 9/11 family members, rescue and recovery workers, active/retired U.S. Military. (108 Greenwich St. 911memorial.org)

Bronx Zoo (Wednesdays): Free all day. (2300 Southern Blvd. bronxzoo.com)

Museum of Jewish Heritage (Wednesdays & Thursdays): Free from 4 to 9 p.m. (36 Battery Place, mjhnyc.org)

New York Botanical Garden (Wednesdays & Saturdays): The grounds are free all day Wednesdays and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. (2900 Southern Blvd, nybg.org)

New Museum (First Saturdays of each month): Starting Sep. 7, free for families and young adults on first-come, first-served basis. (235 Bowery, newmuseum.org)

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (Fridays): Free before noon. (455 Flatbush Ave, bbg.org)

Whitney Museum (Fridays): Pay what you wish from 7 to 10 p.m. (99 Gansevoort St., facebook.com)

Bronx Museum (First Friday of each month): Free from 6 to 10 p.m. (1040 Grand Concourse, bronxmuseum.org)

Brooklyn Museum (First Saturday of each month): Free from 5 to 11 p.m. (200 Eastern Pkwy., brooklynmuseum.org)

Neue Galerie (First Friday of each month): Free from 6 to 9 p.m. The shop and cafe will be open until 9 p.m. as well. (1048 Fifth Ave., neuegalerie.org)

Noguchi Museum (First Friday of each month): Free all day through its extended hours, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a cash bar in the evening. (9-01 33rd Rd., noguchi.org)

Japan Society (Fridays): Free from 6 to 9 p.m. (333 E. 47th St., japansociety.org)

Morgan Library & Museum (Fridays): Free from 7 to 9 p.m. (225 Madison Ave., themorgan.org)

Museum of Modern Art (Fridays): Free from 4 to 8 p.m. (11 W. 53rd St., moma.org)

Rubin Museum of Art (Fridays): Free from 6 to 10 p.m. with happy hour and live music from 6 to 7 p.m. (150 W. 17th St., rubinmuseum.org)

Jewish Museum (Saturdays): Free all day. (1109 Fifth Ave., thejewishmuseum.org)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Fridays): Free from 6:30 to 9 p.m., metmuseum.org

Frick Collection (First Friday of each month): Free from 6 to 9 p.m. (1 E. 70th St., frick.org)

Queens Museum: Free for students of New York colleges and universities with current ID and NYC teachers. (New York City Building, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. queensmuseum.org)