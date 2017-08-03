From Dr. Seuss to Star Trek: Regional museums and exhibits worth the journey

New York is not lacking in museums. But if you’re looking for a change of pace out of town, these …

New York is not lacking in museums. But if you’re looking for a change of pace out of town, these cultural institutions and exhibitions are worth the trip.

Museum of the American Revolution

Philadelphia

The epicenter of the American Revolutionary War, with the iconic Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, Philadelphia also has the new Museum of the American Revolution, which offers “a dynamic look at the nation’s founding era.” The exhibits include weapons, personal items, letters and diaries, along with recreated historical scenes and a life-size replica privateer ship. The centerpiece is George Washington’s restored war tent. General admission: $19/adults, $12/ages 6-18 and FREE for members and children ages 5 and under; 101 S. Third St., 215-253-6731, amrevmuseum.org

Storm King Art Center

Cornwall, New York

Set on 500 acres, this outdoor sculpture center draws visitors from all over the globe. More than 100 pieces of art are installed among the wide expanse of woodlands and fields. Its collection includes work by well-known modern artists Alexander Calder, Isamu Noguchi and Louise Nevelson. Current short-term exhibitions include “David Smith: The White Sculptures” through Nov. 12 and “Outlooks: Heather Hart” through Nov. 26. Admission: $18/adults, $15/seniors, $8/ages 5-18; 1 Museum Rd., New Windsor, 845-534-3115, stormking.org

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Springfield, Massachusetts

Funny things are everywhere at this brand new museum. The beloved children’s book author, who has helped generations of kids learn to read, grew up in this Massachusetts city. There’s plenty for both kids and adults at this colorful place. Youngsters are encouraged to explore new sounds and vocabulary, play rhyming games and just have fun in a 3,200-square-foot exhibit on the first floor. Another area looks at the life of young Theodor Seuss Geisel before he became known around the globe as Dr. Seuss. The second floor is full of memorabilia from Geisel and his family, including his drawing board, “zany hats and bowties” and original oil paintings. Admission: $25/adults, $16.50/seniors and students, $13/ages 3-17; 21 Edwards St., 800-625-7738, seussinspringfield.org

Here’s a look at notable happenings and exhibitions:

Meet fellow Trekkies at Trekonderoga

Beam me up Scotty — to the Adirondacks. This celebration of all things Star Trek (the original series) takes place in Ticonderoga from Aug. 25 to 27. Along with a chance to meet some stars from the beloved 1960s television show, ticket holders can walk through a recreated set of the Starship Enterprise. The set includes the transporter room, engineering, sick bay and the bridge where Captain James T. Kirk took the crew where no man had gone before. For more, go to startrektour.com.

Observe the solar eclipse at the National Air and Space Museum

According to NASA, the last solar eclipse viewed from the contiguous United States was on Feb. 26, 1979, and the next won’t be until 2023. And this is the first time in almost 100 years everyone in the lower 48 states will be able to witness the rare event. On Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m., visitors to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum can safely view the eclipse using solar telescopes and viewers from its Phoebe Waterman Haas Public Observatory. A live view of the total eclipse from museum staffers in Missouri will be broadcast on screens. For more, go to airandspace.si.edu.

Revisit the Summer of Love in Boston

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with a retrospective of album covers, posters and photos from the grooviest time in American history at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. “The Summer of Love: Photography and Graphic Design” runs through Oct. 22 and centers on San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury scene where rock bands such as the Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, and Big Brother & The Holding Company (led by Janis Joplin) reigned. The swirling, color-drenched, psychedelic posters promoting their concerts at the Fillmore Auditorium and Avalon Ballroom are now classics. For more, go to mfa.org.