Finally, there's a pop-up for athletes and sports fans.

Between Nov. 6 and Jan. 6, the Future of Sports pop-up experience at 61 North Ninth St. in Williamsburg will combine athletics and art to create fun takes on soccer, basketball, tennis, boxing and cycling.

The 9,000-square-foot warehouse will contain holographic basketball courts, football arcade rooms, volleyball courts made of sand, an artist's take on a soccer room and fitness classes within them.

Those who enter the "experiment" will have access to boxing, cycling and yoga classes set in futuristic spaces and be able to pose in front of sports-themed photo backdrops for selfies.

The pop-up debuted last year in D.C. and attracted more than 20,000 visitors, according to the company. Its founder, Nicole Pinedo, was inspired by her father's experience playing soccer for Bolivia during the 1994 World Cup and her own passion for sports and love for art.

Tickets are $35 and can be found at thefutureofsports.com.