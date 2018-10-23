LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
Things to Do

Future of Sports pop-up merges art and athletics for an active experience

Those who enter the "experiment" will have access to boxing, cycling and yoga classes set in futuristic spaces.

A rendering of the cycling room shows a

A rendering of the cycling room shows a wide open and futuristic plan. Photo Credit: Future of Sports

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Finally, there's a pop-up for athletes and sports fans.

Between Nov. 6 and Jan. 6, the Future of Sports pop-up experience at 61 North Ninth St. in Williamsburg will combine athletics and art to create fun takes on soccer, basketball, tennis, boxing and cycling.

The 9,000-square-foot warehouse will contain holographic basketball courts, football arcade rooms, volleyball courts made of sand, an artist's take on a soccer room and fitness classes within them.

Those who enter the "experiment" will have access to boxing, cycling and yoga classes set in futuristic spaces and be able to pose in front of sports-themed photo backdrops for selfies.

The pop-up debuted last year in D.C. and attracted more than 20,000 visitors, according to the company. Its founder, Nicole Pinedo, was inspired by her father's experience playing soccer for Bolivia during the 1994 World Cup and her own passion for sports and love for art. 

Tickets are $35 and can be found at thefutureofsports.com.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Be transported to a 1920s Berlin cabaret where Get spooked at these Halloween events
Pretend like you're 10 again and create your Our freebie guide to the city
This weekly dinner party series by Rocco Ancarola, Celebrate the 1990s or have a dinner at the 'circus' this week
Let a restaurant like Houseman cook your Thanksgiving It's time (already) to make those Thanksgiving reservations
We went behind the counter to see how Li-Lac Chocolates celebrates 95 years
Anime NYC is returning for the second year Festivals to put on your calendar