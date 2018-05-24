LATEST PAPER
Gay bars NYC: LGBTQ parties, clubs and more

By amNewYork staff
In New York City, gay bars and parties are not hard to find. Unlike other bars, they're a place not only to drink with friends, dance and meet people, but they make you feel welcomed and like you let your guard down.

We've gathered a list of some you should hit up, from longstanding venues to roving dance parties and more. Pro tip: call or check social media to confirm events are on.

Therapy

Photo Credit: Therapy

There's always something going on at Therapy. For five nights a week, it hosts the best drag performers, including many of "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants, including Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change. Every night there's a live DJ set and happy hour specials. 348 W. 52nd St.

Nowhere

Photo Credit: The Dusty Rebel

This East Village staple is no frills, divey, but a good place to grab a cheap drink snd dance to good music. Patrons and bartenders are friendly and welcoming. 322 E. 14th St. facebook.com/nowherebar

Cubbyhole

Photo Credit: Cubbyhole

Cubbyhole has been a West Village staple since 1994 and is a classic, all-inclusive bar with history. It's a "neighborhood fusion spot," according to its website. 281 W. 12th St., cubbyholebar.com

Ladyfag's Battle Hymn party

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Charlie Gallay

Hosted by nightlife legend Ladyfag, Battle Hymn is a Sunday party held at Flash Factory. It's an epic dance party and you should definitely dress to impress. 229 W. 28th St., battlehymn.club

Hot Rabbit

Photo Credit: Hot Rabbit via Facebook

This traveling dance party throws shindigs all over the city, including every Friday at Boots & Saddle and bi-monthly on Saturdays at Lot 45 in Bushwick. Follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

Bedlam

Photo Credit: BedlamNYC via Twitter

While not advertised as an all-out gay bar, Bedlam attracts a LGBTQ-friendly crowd with its dance parties. The bar is decked out in taxidermy and features classic cocktails. 40 Ave. C, bedlamnyc.com

The Spectrum

Photo Credit: The Spectrum via Facebook

This music and arts space for queer and queer-friendly artists doubles as a performance and party space that throws wild and very fun events. 59 Montrose Ave., East Williamsburg. More info: facebook.com/TheSpectrumBK

Le Bain

Photo Credit: Todd Eberle

This scene-y penthouse discotheque and rooftop bar atop The Standard Hotel near the High Line is pretty exclusive: Admission is determined at the entrance, and hotel guests aren't guaranteed access. If you do get in, you'll be rewarded with great views of the Hudson River, DJs and, during the summer, a plunge pool on the dance floor and an outdoor creperie.

848 Washington St., Manhattan, standardhotels.com, 212-645-7600

Henrietta Hudson

Photo Credit: HenriettasNYC via Facebook

Another classic, Henrietta's has been a proud lesbian bar since 1991. In addition to winning spots on lots of "best of" lists, HH is lesbian-owned and -run, too: a great place to feel the love and show your pride. Stay for the tunes and happy hour specials. 438 Hudson St., henriettahudson.com

Happyfun Hideaway

Photo Credit: Happyfun Hideaway via Facebook

Find "love of all flavors" at this Bushwick dive bar, which opened in 2014 by the folks behind Secret Project Robot. There's a backyard, refurbished video games, cheap drinks and decor that will remind you of your grandmother's basement. It's a great place to hang and while it doesn't sell itself as a gay bar, they host gay-friendly events. See you there. 1211 Myrtle Ave., Bushwick, facebook.com/HappyfunHideaway

Eagle Bar NYC

Photo Credit: Eagle NYC via Facebook

The history of this leather bar is rich. After closing in 2000, it reopened on the far west side and is now two stories of fun with foot fetish nights, jockstrap happy hour and much more. And don't forget kink night. The roof deck is particularly popular. 554 W. 28th St., eaglenyc.com

Julius'

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Helen Buford, owner of Julius’ Bar

Julius' has a history that predates the Stonewall riots. Considered the oldest gay bar in the city, it started attracting gay customers in the 1950s. Daily specials and great happy hour prices also make this a beloved hang out. 159 W. 10th St., .juliusbarny.com

Ginger's Bar

Photo Credit: Ginger's Bar via Facebook

This classic Park Slope gay bar welcomes all and is well-known for hosting epic karaoke parties, bingo nights and singles dance parties. 363 Fifth Ave., gingersbarbklyn.com

Littlefield

Photo Credit: Littlefield via Facebook

While not a gay bar per se, Littlefield in Gowanus hosts lots of LGBTQ parties and events. The Be Cute parties take place there and so do events put on by the community arts group for "bois" of color bklyn boi hood.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Obviously, the Stonewall Inn makes the list, especially because the bar, the site of a three-day riot that's credited as one of the major moments in the modern LGBT rights movement, was recently designated a landmark by the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission in an unanimous vote. 53 Christopher St., thestonewallinnnyc.com

