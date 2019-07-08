LATEST PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
Things to Do

Guide Dog Gil's journey, in photos

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com
Print

Follow Gil — a canine training with the Guide Dog Foundation — as he embarks on a very important journey to assist individuals who are blind or otherwise visually impaired. Over the next several months, he’ll be learning the ropes, making new friends and training in the busy city. And, you’ll be there too.

Check out his paw-some progress at amNY.com/Gil with monthly photos, videos and more. On Instagram: #GuideDogGil. 

Gil lounges at home in Plainview, Long Island,
Photo Credit: The Guide Dog Foundation/Lorin Bruzzese

Gil lounges at home in Plainview, Long Island, on June 24.

Follow Gil, a puppy training with the Guide
Photo Credit: The Guide Dog Foundation/Lorin Bruzzese

Gil shows off his amNewYork bandana. 

Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at the
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at the Guide Dog Foundation, cuddles with Gil at the amNewYork office on June 6.

Gil stretches out after a long afternoon at
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Gil stretches out after a long afternoon at amNewYork on June 6.

Gil, a 9-week-old yellow lab who is training
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Gil naps at amNewYork on June 6.

Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at the
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Lorin Bruzzese cuddles Gil at amNewYork on June 6.

Gil, a 9-week-old yellow lab who is training
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A timid Gil strikes a pose while demonstrating his excellent "sit" skills at amNewYork on June 6.

Gil, who is training to be a guide
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Gil reads the newspaper at amNewYork on June 6.

Gil visits the amNY offices in midtown and
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Gil shows off his "touch" skills at amNewYork on June 6.

Guide Dog Gil begins his journey in June
Photo Credit: The Guide Dog Foundation/Lorin Bruzzese

A little Guide Dog Gil begins his journey, in June. 

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Gil, a canine in training with the Guide Watch: An adorable afternoon with Guide Dog Gil
With Manhattanhenge set for July 12-13, learn about Free art and Manhattanhenge classes and more to do this week
Every Monday through Aug. 12, the Noguchi Museum Our freebie guide to the city
Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and some of 'Stranger Things' takeover, free concerts & more to do this weekend
Grand Bazaar is back with its fourth annual Festivals to put on your calendar
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks