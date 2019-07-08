Things to Do Guide Dog Gil's journey, in photos By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Updated July 8, 2019 2:06 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Follow Gil — a canine training with the Guide Dog Foundation — as he embarks on a very important journey to assist individuals who are blind or otherwise visually impaired. Over the next several months, he’ll be learning the ropes, making new friends and training in the busy city. And, you’ll be there too. Check out his paw-some progress at amNY.com/Gil with monthly photos, videos and more. On Instagram: #GuideDogGil. Photo Credit: The Guide Dog Foundation/Lorin Bruzzese Gil lounges at home in Plainview, Long Island, on June 24. Photo Credit: The Guide Dog Foundation/Lorin Bruzzese Gil shows off his amNewYork bandana. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at the Guide Dog Foundation, cuddles with Gil at the amNewYork office on June 6. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Gil stretches out after a long afternoon at amNewYork on June 6. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Gil naps at amNewYork on June 6. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Lorin Bruzzese cuddles Gil at amNewYork on June 6. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier A timid Gil strikes a pose while demonstrating his excellent "sit" skills at amNewYork on June 6. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Gil reads the newspaper at amNewYork on June 6. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Gil shows off his "touch" skills at amNewYork on June 6. Photo Credit: The Guide Dog Foundation/Lorin Bruzzese A little Guide Dog Gil begins his journey, in June. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.