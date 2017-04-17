Gorillaz ‘haunted house’ to pop up in Williamsburg

Step into the world of 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle.

Gorillaz has announced that it’s bringing an immersive experience to an industrial art space in Williamsburg this weekend, but details of what that actually means have been scant so far.

All we know is that for three days only, Industria, at 39 South Fifth St., will be filled with art installations, videos and music from the band’s yet-to-be released album “Humanz,” due to come out on April 28.

The show will be open from April 21 to 23, according to home audio company Sonos, which has partnered with the virtual band to organize the event.

Due to high demand to attend the event, the free RSVP has been closed.

Though similar, the installation isn’t named after Gorillaz’ latest track “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House).” The Brooklyn Spirit House will give attendees a look at the band’s everyday life, a spokeswoman from Sonos said.

The Spirit House is also slated to appear in Berlin and Amsterdam in the coming weeks, organizers said.

Gorillaz is led by real-life duo Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, but the band members are represented on albums and music videos by cartoon characters 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle.

For more information, visit sonos.com