The artist headlining the opening party for this year's historic Pride Week is a pride-and-true star.

Organizers for the two-day Pride Island show announced Wednesday that Grace Jones will be the headlining act for opening night. The concert, which will take place at Pier 97 on June 29 and 30, will be one of the major events of Pride Month, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots and World Pride.

Jones, who has left her mark in the worlds of fashion, music and film, and has been a LGBTQ+ icon for decades, said she was humbled to be part of the party.

"I couldn’t be more excited to perform in front of my LGBTQIA+ friends and the community that’s supported me for so many years during WorldPride 2019," the 70-year-old said in a statement.

Other performing acts include singer Teyana Taylor, Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar, singer Amara La Negra and DJ Johnny Dynell. The June 30 acts will be revealed at a later date.

Pride Island was first held during 2017 Pride Week, deriving from the "Dance on the Pier" party that had gone on for nearly 30 years, and has grown in popularity thanks to big-name acts. The concert's proceeds help fund several Pride events, including the Pride March.

"We’re planning an action-packed weekend of live performances, that will build upon the excitement of what Pride attendees know as Pride Island, for our biggest and most inclusive year yet,” Pride Island director Jose Ramos said in a statement.