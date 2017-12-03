The mayor and first lady are hosting a massive holiday house party for city families next weekend, and now is your chance to snag a ticket.

The ticket lottery for Gracie Mansion’s Dec. 16 holiday party will be open from Monday, Dec. 4, to Thursday, Dec. 14, and is available to all city residents. The 3,000 lucky winners will be able to tour the decked-out mansion, as well as peruse the art exhibition “New York: 1942” that is currently on display there.

A tent also will be set up on the lawn where families can browse crafts made by children from all over the city.

Interested families may receive up to four free lottery tickets through the event’s site or by calling 311. Winners will be notified via email.