The mayor’s office is giving away free tickets to New York families who want to experience Gracie Mansion’s spooky Halloween makeover.

The online ticket giveaway for tours of the “haunted” mansion will go online Friday. The grounds which will be decked out for the holiday, including zombie-themed installations, skeletons and a mad scientist. Tours will take place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28-30, according to organizers.

In the past, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray have joined the fete dressed in their own costumes, but a representative for the mayor’s office said it hasn’t been decided if they will participate this year.

The event is open only to children between six and 10 years old, and their parents or guardians. The mayor’s office will also invite children who reside in homeless shelters and foster care homes.

To join the ticket lottery log onto www.nyc.gov/GracieHalloween, or call 311 to request four free tickets. The giveway ends Tuesday October 17.

The city will notify 1,500 winners on Oct. 24.