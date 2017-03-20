High Line spring, summer 2017 art events announced

Dancing, music and stargazing are coming back to the West Side.

The High Line will begin its spring arts and culture events next month. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

Dancing, music and stargazing are coming back to the West Side.

The High Line announced Monday its line up of spring and summer art and culture events at the elevated park. The festivities will kick off on April 22 with the second Culture Shock celebration, featuring music acts from Brooklyn Raga Massive and Chargaux, a comedy set from Maysoon Zayid and a live taping of the podcast “For Colored Nerds.”

“Mutations,” this year’s High Line art exhibit that will show off art pieces themed around man’s relationship with nature.

“We want our neighbors and New Yorkers in general to come to the High Line to experience unique performances in one of the most unique spaces in the city,” Solana Chehtman, Friends of the High Line’s associate director of public programs, said in a statement.

The fun will continue through the fall.

Every month, the park will host a live performance series at 34th Street called “Out of Line,” that ranges from spoken word acts to comedy shows. Between June and August, visitors can take part in salsa lessons and watch a live dance performance at the High Line and 14th Street.

Families can take part in hands on arts and craft work during the monthly MAKE IT! Family Festival Series at 14th Street.

For people looking for a quiet night out, the High Line will offer people telescopes for stargazing every Tuesday between April and October.