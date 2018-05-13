Things to Do Holi Hai: New Yorkers get caked in color By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com May 13, 2018 11:09 AM New Yorkers were doused in colored powder (gulal) for Holi on Saturday during a free festival on Governors Island. Sufi and Punjabi musicians and dancers performed Bhangra and smooth Latin fusion and rhythmic tap dancing while revelers threw gulal. The Indian holiday celebrates life, good over evil, the arrival of spring and thankfulness and the throwing of color is based on the legend of Krishna. It is said that Krishna, whose skin was blue, wanted to have the same complexion as his love interest Radha, so with his mother’s advice, he applied colors to her face. Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.