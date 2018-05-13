Holi Hai: New Yorkers get caked in color

New Yorkers were doused in colored powder (gulal) for Holi on Saturday during a free festival on Governors Island.

Sufi and Punjabi musicians and dancers performed Bhangra and smooth Latin fusion and rhythmic tap dancing while revelers threw gulal.

The Indian holiday celebrates life, good over evil, the arrival of spring and thankfulness and the throwing of color is based on the legend of Krishna. It is said that Krishna, whose skin was blue, wanted to have the same complexion as his love interest Radha, so with his mother’s advice, he applied colors to her face.